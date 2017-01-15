URBANA: Phillip A. “Skip” Schoeberl, 57 of Urbana died Sunday, January 15, 2017 following a brief illness. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton. Interment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Walker. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 PM, Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel – Vinton. In accordance with Skip’s wishes the casket will remain closed at all times. Phillips Funeral Home – Vinton is in charge of arrangements.

Phillip Allen Schoeberl, known to most everyone as “Skip” was born November 29, 1959 in Vinton to Don and Nancy (Sherman) Schoeberl. He attended high school and enlisted in the United States Navy. Skip was united in marriage to Cathy Shaver on March 21, 1981 in Vinton.

Skip worked at PMX industries for nearly 18 years prior to his illness. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. Skip’s biggest joy came when he became a grandfather to Emmett and Sawyer. They brought his so much joy and he loved to play with and tickle them.

Skip is survived by his wife, Cathy of Urbana; sons, Mitch of Urbana and Dustin (Katie) of Vinton; two grandchildren, Emmet and Sawyer; sister, Donna (Eric) Lamphier of Vinton; brother, Ronnie Schoeberl of Center Point; half-sister, Donella (Larry) Kuhn of Vinton; half-brother, Dwain (Daena) Peterman of Ottumwa; father-in-law, Paul Shaver of Urbana; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David (Susan) Felker of Florida, Pam (Martin) Hepker of Marion, Tim Shaver of Garrison, Christine (Marvin) Boyles of West Point, Ted (Shelly) Shaver of Center Point, Toby (Sherry) Shaver of Center Point and a larger extended family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, his parents and a daughter, Pamela and his mother-in-law, Betty Shaver.

