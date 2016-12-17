OTTUMWA – Sherman (Lane) Anthony passed away on December 15, 2016. He was born April 1, 1958. Lane was a lover of education and spent his life teaching kids with multiple disabilities. He had a way of coaxing out the best in each child and he loved them all like his own kids. Lane was a great teacher and loyal friend. He had a kind heart and made a difference in so many lives. Lane was a lifelong Hawkeye and Packers fan and enjoyed watching the games with family. He was the beloved son of Dottie and Tony Anthony and step-father John Anderson, as well as a loving big brother to 3 sisters: Julie (Brian) Knudsvig, Dr. Jennifer (Jim) Palmer and Ann (Dr. Grant) Forrester. Lane was also the very proud uncle of 5 nephews: Charlie and Joe Knudsvig, Ben, Sam and Tom Palmer and 2 nieces: Rachel and Holly Forrester.

He graduated from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, received his Master’s in Education from The Ohio State University and worked on his PhD at Vanderbilt. Lane enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, target practice with Alan, guitar and music. He also enjoyed spending time with his adopted family, the Dunnings, eating at the China Star, helping Ellie with homework, as well as target practice with the boys. Lane will be missed by family and friends.

Visitation will be at the Vinton Country Club, 314 N. 9th Ave., Tuesday, December 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a Time of Remembrance at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Iowa Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, 524 4th St., Des Moines, IA 50309.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Lane and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.