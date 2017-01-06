Sharron Kay Haefner 77 of Vinton passed peacefully on January 4th, 2017 at the Virginia Gay Rehabilitation Annex in Vinton, Iowa.

Sharron was born in Maquoketa, Iowa on July 4, 1939 to Fred and Oletha Fletcher. She was united in marriage with the love of her life, Donald Ivan Haefner on March 17, 1957.

Sharron and Don lived in Vinton where they raised their three children. In addition to mother and wife Sharron held down a number of jobs over the years including Dairy Treat, A & W, Quaker Oats, Arlene’s Beauty Shop, and Mary’s Beatuy Shop. She also worked as a child care provider for countless local families. Sharron’s quick wit and orneriness endeared her to all that met her. She was cherished as a wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grand mother, cousin, friend and neighbor.

She is survived by her husband Donald Haefner of Vinton, two daughters Starrene Haefner Melsha of Marion and Judy McFarland Ortz (Dan) of Cedar Rapids, son Steve Haefner of Altoona, iowa, brother, Fred Fletcher Jr of Spring Hill, Florida and sister Connie Fletcher Richards. She so loved her surviving five grandchildren, great grandchild and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sharron was preceded in death by two sisters Gereldine Fletcher Lindsay, Yvonne Fletcher Koopman and her grandson Adrian Melsha.

At Sharron’s request her remains were cremated and there will be no formal service, however the family will host a gathering for close friends at the family home on July 4th, 2017.

Please keep Sharron’s memory close in your heart.