KEYSTONE: William H. “Bill” Steinbeck, MD., 85, died Friday, January 13, 2017 at Keystone Nursing Care Center from complications of Parkinson and Dementia.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 17th at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Keystone Turner Hall.

Bill was born June 12, 1931 in Moneta, IA to Alfred and Sophia (Schoelerman) Steinbeck. During the years 1951 to 1952, he went by the name of Private Steinbeck in the ordinance department of the United States Army.

He married Phyllis Burda on August 9, 1953. Bill entered the State University of Iowa (now known as University of Iowa) in 1953 for electives. In 1957 he entered the College of Medicine and graduated in 1961. Bill did his internship at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids and practiced with Charles Merulla, MD for one year in Marion. He began practice in Keystone in 1963 and retired in 1993.

One of his highlights was delivering triplets. Bill delivered thirteen babies one December. He made many house call visits, delivered babies in his office and at the mother’s home.

Bill bowled for many years in Keystone. He loved to go fishing with his family. One year he caught a 13 pound walleye in Montana. He especially enjoyed fishing with his grandsons at his pond.

Bill and Phyllis took many vacations all over the world. Many of them, not only with their children, Ann and John, but with his father and mother-in-law. They were like a father and mother to him since his father died when he was six months old.

He was first chair playing clarinet while in high school. Bill cheered the Iowa Hawkeye’s football and basketball teams. He followed the Hawkeyes to the Rose Bowl and other Big games.

Bill is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Keystone; two children, Ann (Dennis) Fischer of Billings, Montana, and John (Kristine) Steinbeck of Bellevue,; three grandsons, Abraham, William and Benjamin Steinbeck of Bellevue,; one sister, Virginia Robinson of Cedar Rapids; two sisters-in-law, Kathleen Leeper and Patricia Burda of Oxford Junction; two brothers-in-law, Ferdinand Burda and James Vacek of Oxford Junction.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his baby brother, Robert Lee Steinbeck; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Robinson and William Leeper.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Keystone Care Nursing Home, Mercy Hospice, Hospice Compassus and Pastor Andrew Wright

Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone, Keystone Nursing Care Center or a charity of the donor’s choice.