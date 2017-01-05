This just in, from the Department Of Stuff That Is SOOOOO Funny You Would Think Somebody Made It Up, But It’s Actually True:

Donald J. Trump – who won the Presidential Election by personally and often non-presidentially, insulting virtually every one of his opponents, as well as countless others – will recite the Oath of Office as President on the last day of “No Name-Calling Week.”

Really. Look it up.

The 2016 Presidential election cycle seemed to bring out the worst in many Americans

But as someone who has criticized Trump for his rudeness, there is something I have to tell you.

I am a bigot; in at least one way, I have an intolerance that some would call Trumpesque.

Yeah, as horrible as it sounds to say it, it is true.

There is at one group of people I judge solely from my the very first time I see them; people I cannot – or more candidly – will not, even begin to try to understand.

I am referring, of course, to MWWTVs: Men Who Watch “The View.”

I despise MWWTVs.

I can’t even understand why any woman (including Mrs. C, who occasionally, by the way, way too often sends me scrambling for the headphones by turning on those Four Blabbermouths of Weekday TV when I am home trying to write a story) would want to spend an hour listening to that. To me, “The View” sounds like a cross between Charlie Brown’s teacher and the noise I hear when a possum gets into our chicken coop.

So, all of the men who choose to hear that sound – especially in person – have got to have something seriously wrong with them, right?

Sometimes, while walking from my home office to the kitchen, I will pause to look at the screen, and see a disturbing number of males sitting among the show’s studio audience.

“What’s wrong with him?” I wonder, as a I see a man smiling and applauding. “Did his woman make him go?” “Is his life that boring and meaningless?” “Did he get lost while looking for the ‘Jeopardy’ studio?”

Most of us, I believe, have some person or group of person upon whom we look with disdain – including people who look with disdain upon people who say “upon whom we look.”

“One can be beaten up for simply referring to one’s self as ‘one,’” says the immortal Sheldon Cooper.

Are you a bigot, like me? Or at least an occasional disdainer? Are there people you judge because of their views on political issues, Supreme Court rulings, television-watching preferences or other criteria?

Or, do you think you are more thoughtful, more tolerant, more in tune with what is the best way to unify our country than the average American?

Statistics indicate that your answer to that above questions probably would be: “No, I am not a bigot and yes, I am probably more tolerant than most people.”

I would make the same claims about myself – with the exception of those annoying MWWTV people.

But statistics also indicate that we, generally, as Americans, think we are better than statistically, we really are.

Not long before Barack Obama first ran for President, I saw a poll that indicated that about 90 percent of people declared that they, personally, were ready for a black president. But that same poll indicated that only about 50 percent of those people said they believed that America, as a whole was ready for a black President.

In other words: Many Americans believed, in 2007, that they were way, way better, way more advanced, when it comes to race issues, than the rest of America.

Many of us Americans think like that a lot, about a lot of different personality traits and habits: We think we are personally better than the rest, in ways that are statistically impossible.

A 2003 survey by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and published by the National Institutes of Health, indicated that 80 percent of drivers say they are “above average.”

We do not, however, let the statistical implausibility of such views change our minds. Many of us still think we are superior, in some way – or perhaps many ways – than others.

And we certainly were way, way more likely, in November of 2016, to think that we are way, way better than anyone who didn’t vote like we did, especially in the presidential elections.

One of the unique things about our recently-completed election process is that it gave many Americans the opportunity to insult people whom they had never met, and criticize government entities they had perhaps never even heard of before November.

“You’re pathetic!”

“You sold out our country!”

“You don’t deserve to be in America!”

“This is MY country!”

The quotes above were heard from one woman who attended the Dec. 19 meeting of the Wisconsin electors, in Madison, less than 100 miles from Iowa.

This woman, geographically speaking, is our neighbor. Her outburst came just after the electors did what virtually all electors have done in the course U.S. History: They voted for the candidate who received the most votes in their state on Election Day.

Even though she is our neighbor, this woman was wrong. And even though she was wrong, she is still an American.

Yet many of the women who felt like her after the election, or after the electoral college vote, took to the streets and proclaimed this message: “Donald J. Trump is NOT my President.”

But like those people in those polls mentioned above, they are wrong.

Donald Trump is not my President; but not because I didn’t vote for him.

He is not my President because Barack Obama (nope, didn’t vote for him, either) is my President until Jan. 20.

Before Obama, my President was George W. Bush. Yours, too, whether we liked it or not.

Before him was Bill Clinton, and George H.W. Bush, and then Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, and LBJ.

LBJ was my first President; JFK died two years too soon to be my first one.

One thing is funny, though: Whoever your first president was, public opinions about him probably changed.

LBJ won in a historic landslide in 1964, just three months after Johnson worked with Congress on the then-overwhelmingly popular Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, increasing U.S involvement in Vietnam. But four years later, the Vietnam War was so incredibly unpopular that LBJ decided not to run.

But he was my President when I was born in 1965, and until Inauguration Day 1969.

And Nixon won – big. Twice. But he, too, left office much less popular than he entered it, because of Watergate.

And some of our more older readers may have had Warren Harding for their First President. He was quite popular when elected in 1920, but history mostly remembers him for his corrupt administration (Teapot Dome Scandal) and how he died before he could face the consequences of those mistakes.

On Inauguration Day, Donald Trump will become my – our – President. To say he was not my first choice would be a “yuge” understatement. But hardly any of the men elected President were my first –or even second or third – choice among the declared candidates in the year they won.

But they were still My Presidents – even when they did the exact opposite of what I thought they should do.

So, whether you are more likely to agree with the woman who ranted at the Wisconsin electors, or whether you were among those glad to see Trump win, in two weeks, Trump will be your president. And mine. And the MWWTV’s.

Here’s hoping that all of us – Trump, me, you, every MWWTV, Wisconsin women who attend Electoral College meetings and the rest – will let the Inauguration be the first day of a no name-calling era of political discussion. Here’s wishing that all Americans can learn to share our views – and listen to those of the people with whom we disagree – while discussing even the most heated of issues.