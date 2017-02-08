Editor:

Greetings and Salutations to All Patriots:

We are definitely in a dustup over immigration from our Southern Border as well as Muslim dominated Middle East Countries. I am retired so I have a lot of time to read. My latest read is Enhanced Interrogation by James E. Mitchell, PHD. This book is a must read for two reasons – (1) The book outlines in detail Dr. Mitchell’s involvement in developing and using enhanced interrogation techniques, pointing out that no detainee under his interrogation was permanently injured. Indeed they were very careful to insure that safety to the individual was maintained and that medical attention was available if needed. Too be sure much of the initial interrogation was not pleasant, but it did not result in the injury or death of the subject. (2) Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is the worst of the worst. He was the mastermind behind 9/11 and he personally beheaded Daniel Pearl a WSJ reporter and a Jew. Quoting – “At one point he got out of his chair and used hand gestures to illustrate how he cut Pearl’s throat. One of us asked him ‘was it hard to do?’ Meaning was it emotionally difficult? KSM misunderstood the question. ‘Oh no,’ he said hardly pausing, ‘No problem I had very sharp knives. Just like slaughtering sheep. The only hard part was cutting through the neck bone.’ He then went into an ugly matter-of-fact description of the technique he used to decapitate his victim. I was disgusted and horrified. We all were. Each of us struggled to hide his or her outrage.” — Page 167. This is Jihadist Islam and is the evil we in the West face. There appears to be no way to fight this ideology other than killing those that espouse it. Weather we wish it or not or believe it or not we are in a fight for our survival.

The book is rather tedious at first as his description of the techniques and his association with the CIA is consuming. However, Chapter seven is his description of interrogating KSM. This individual is a war criminal of the worst sort. He is still imprisoned at GITMO and, unfortunately, will not ever stand trial for his murderess criminal activities. I suspect that if HRC had won KSM would have been released and would have continued his terrorist activities

Another eye opening quote from this book: “KSM said that American Culture is a direct attack against Islam because Allah dictates how people should be governed. It is not up for a vote. Anything that questions complete subservience to the Koran and Sharia law is a threat to Islam and must be destroyed. Western democracy and freedom of thought and true Sharia law cannot coexist because Western Democracy postulates that men and women have a say in how they live their lives, whereas Sharia dictated how lives are to be led according to Allah’s will and as reflected in the perfect Prophet’s deeds and words.” — page 175. On page 177 the author explains how KSM was allowed to “lecture” on Islamic Jihadist ideology, terrorist recruiting, attack planning, target reconnaissance, etc. Dr. Williams goes on – “I liked all the lessons, but I really enjoyed discussing radical Islam with him. I did not understand their brand of militant Islam with clarity until he and other high-value detainees explained it to me from their perspective. I had read about it and studied it from afar, and even though the writings used some of the same words to describe the beliefs that the detainees employed, the depth of their conviction and their absolute adherence to their faith did not come through on the printed page. That depth of conviction is one of the reasons they are so dangerous.” Page 177. Numerous times in the book Dr. Mitchell voices his displeasure with Senator Diane Feinstein and her committee of cherry picking CIA documents detorting what really occurred.

We are a compassionate people and have great feelings for those less fortunate than ourselves, but we cannot let our compassion lead to National suicide. It appears from our own experience and that of Europe, Muslim individuals can be radicalized without warning leading to much suffering and death to innocents.

I strongly encourage you and your colleges to read this book as well as Courting Disaster by Marc A. Thiessen, Defeating Jihad by Dr. Sebastilan Gorka. After reading these texts I believe you may or maybe not have a different view of President Trump exec order on temporary travel restrictions.

Sincerely,

John Stiegelmeyer