By Dean Close, Editor

Along with the fact that I am really, really horrible at telling jokes, there is another reason I did not make it as a professional comedian: My timing stinks.

When it comes to clothes or music, I find myself decades removed from whatever is “in” these days.

Sometimes, ironically, I even find myself ahead of the times. I wrote about the dangers of sitting in 2011; three years later, I saw a TV news item warning about the dangers of sitting.

But last week, my timing took an ironic turn for the worst. Four hours before I was to get in my car and go to the hospital for knee replacement surgery, I found myself occupied in a non-pleasant activity that does not belong in the O.R.

I was too sick to go to the hospital.

So, at midnight, we spent a half-hour trying to find out whom to notify.

I wonder how many other non-medical employees have had to call in sick to the hospital.

After trying several numbers, Mrs. C. finally found an answering service to pass on our message to the surgeon and O.R. I slept a few hours then woke up around 4. I called the answering service again to make sure the message was relayed. It was, they said.

An hour later, the phone rang. It was Pre-Op. Dean, they said, we are waiting.

They will have to wait a few weeks longer.

In the meantime, the absence I promised you last week has been delayed. So, I will be around covering meetings and events and taking photos, until the surgery is rescheduled.

Thanks to all of those who have helped through these past few weeks, as I have hobbled around, or stayed inside when I would rather be wherever the action is. A special thanks to Jeff Holmes for the great coverage of Sectional wrestling, and to all of you who have offered to help keep Vinton connected while I recover.

Thanks, as always, for everything.