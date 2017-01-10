Vinton-Shellsburg wrestler Kort Johnson won the championship at 170 pounds in the Jerry Eckerond Invitational wrestling tournament at Benton Community High School on Saturday. Johnson was the only winner for VS, although several other Viking wrestlers earned points and medals. The Vikings finished ninth in team scoring with 100 points.

Viking brackets are listed below:

2017 Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational Results for Vinton-Shellsburg

113 – Carter Weeks (20-2) placed 3rd and scored 19.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 20-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 20-2 won by decision over Wyatt Bieschke (Benton Community) 17-9 (Dec 7-0)

Semifinal – Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg ) 21-7 won by major decision over Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 20-2 (MD 11-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 20-2 won by fall over Tyler Landgrebe (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 26-5 (Fall 4:00)

3rd Place Match – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 20-2 won by major decision over Easton Larson (Don Bosco) 23-3 (MD 9-0)

120 – Luke Radeke (17-4) placed 3rd and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 17-4 won by fall over Payton Hellman (La Porte City, Union) 4-16 (Fall 3:30)

Quarterfinal – Max Tracy (Dallas Center-Grimes) 20-6 won by decision over Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 17-4 (Dec 7-6)

Cons. Round 2 – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 17-4 won by major decision over Garrett Jenson (Williamsburg ) 17-13 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 17-4 won by decision over Jacob Felderman (Davenport Assumption) 11-6 (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 17-4 won by fall over Sage Walker (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 21-5 (Fall 3:08)

126 – Payton Haefner (12-10) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Kearney (Dallas Center-Grimes) 15-11 won by major decision over Payton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 12-10 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Payton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 12-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Jacob Worthen (La Porte City, Union) 11-12 won by decision over Payton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 12-10 (Dec 5-2)

132 – Brock Radeke (12-9) placed 6th and scored 9.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 12-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 12-9 won by decision over Alex Hanna (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 29-2 (Dec 7-5)

Semifinal – Matt Robertson (Davenport Assumption) 20-1 won by fall over Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 12-9 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 3 – Tiger Terpstra (Centerville) 23-6 won by decision over Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 12-9 (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match – Max Wettengel (Don Bosco) 14-6 won by major decision over Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 12-9 (MD 16-4)

145 – Scott Betterton (16-6) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 16-6 won by fall over Jace Draper (Centerville) 0-17 (Fall 0:48)

Quarterfinal – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 16-6 won by decision over Logan Sears (Cedar Rapids Washington) 11-7 (Dec 5-4)

Semifinal – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 16-6 won by decision over Thomas Even (Don Bosco) 18-8 (Dec 5-3)

1st Place Match – Mitchel Mangold (West Delaware) 22-1 won by decision over Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 16-6 (Dec 4-3)

152 – Dylan Staker (7-11) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Abe Michel (Maquoketa) 21-4 won by fall over Dylan Staker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 7-11 (Fall 4:55)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Staker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 7-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Dylan Staker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 7-11 won by fall over Tayton Bartholomew (Centerville) 9-21 (Fall 0:25)

Cons. Round 3 – Dustin Anderson (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 13-8 won by fall over Dylan Staker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 7-11 (Fall 1:48)

160 – Dylan Wagner (9-13) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyonchi Johnson (Cedar Rapids Washington) 12-7 won by fall over Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 9-13 (Fall 2:18)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 9-13 won by fall over Taylor Schulze (Benton Community) 3-4 (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Round 2 – Dalton Griffiths (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 17-12 won by fall over Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 9-13 (Fall 1:52)

170 – Kort Johnson (17-4) placed 1st and scored 25.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 17-4 won by fall over Garrett Matthess (North Linn) 6-2 (Fall 1:38)

Quarterfinal – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 17-4 won by tech fall over Rowan Collins (Dallas Center-Grimes) 6-16 (TF-1.5 5:29 (16-0))

Semifinal – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 17-4 won by decision over Tucker Stanerson (Williamsburg ) 20-10 (Dec 2-0)

1st Place Match – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 17-4 won by decision over Jacob Sherzer (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 12-9 (Dec 9-2)

