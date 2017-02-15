By VS Bowling Coach Amber Pattee

The girls Varsity Team performed extremely well at the Regional contest, shooting over 300 pins above their current average for the season. This team has come together and are peaking at the right time.

Led by Korey Murdock, with a fantastic 442 series won the overall high individual girls at the Charles City event.

The team finished second at this location but received the At-Large bid being the high of the non-qualifying teams across the state.

Scores

Jillian White 133 93 226

Brianna Lundavall 102 131 233

Korey Murdock 177 265 442

Connie Upmeyer 167 159 326

Erin Wood 130 247 377

Taylor Berry 208 183 391

The boys varsity team has worked hard all year and unfortunately fell short on Tuesday. Josh Staab led the team with a real nice 429. I look forward to what our boys’ team can do next year. Cole Tharp 120 183 303 Ryan Schoettmer 143 198 341 Cyrus Elwick 183 182 365 Keegan McKibben 184 167 351 Josh Staab 229 200 429 Jordan Schoettmer 189 190 379