Carter Weeks (106), Luke Radeke (120) and Kort Johnson (170) placed second in last weekend’s WaMaC conference wrestling tournament, and several others earned team points.

The Vikings will compete in Sectionals at Union on Saturday.

2017 WaMaC Conference Tournament Results for Vinton-Shellsburg

106 – Carter Weeks (31-6) placed 2nd and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-6 won by fall over Samual Stevens (Clear Creek-Amana) 26-16 (Fall 1:10)

Semifinal – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-6 won by decision over Jack Streicher (Mount Vernon) 30-10 (Dec 3-2)

1st Place Match – Grayson Kesterson (Williamsburg) 40-1 won by major decision over Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-6 (MD 9-0)

120 – Luke Radeke (31-7) placed 2nd and scored 21.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-7 won by tech fall over Dylan Clark (Center Point-Urbana) 18-10 (TF-1.5 6:00 (15-0))

Semifinal – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-7 won by decision over Tyler Bossom (Central DeWitt) 30-11 (Dec 8-3)

1st Place Match – Bryce West (Solon) 45-1 won by major decision over Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 31-7 (MD 18-6)

132 – Brock Radeke (24-14) placed 4th and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 24-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Justin Light (Mount Vernon) 28-14 won by decision over Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 24-14 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 24-14 won by major decision over Zach Cochran (Marion) 18-22 (MD 14-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 24-14 won by decision over Adam Hansen (Center Point-Urbana) 32-9 (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match – Justin Light (Mount Vernon) 28-14 won by decision over Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 24-14 (Dec 3-2)

145 – Scott Betterton (29-10) placed 4th and scored 14.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 29-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 29-10 won by decision over Jackson Feldman (Beckman Catholic, Dyersville) 3-2 (Dec 5-2)

Semifinal – Caleb Conway (Marion) 43-0 won by fall over Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 29-10 (Fall 4:23)

Cons. Round 3 – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 29-10 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Gage Blythe (Williamsburg) 32-16 (UTB 2-2)

3rd Place Match – Mitchel Mangold (West Delaware) 34-4 won by decision over Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 29-10 (Dec 3-0)

152 – Dylan Stacker (11-22) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cody Feldman (Beckman Catholic, Dyersville) 31-9 won by fall over Dylan Stacker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-22 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Stacker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-22 won by fall over Andrew Louwagie (Mount Vernon) 11-22 (Fall 1:18)

Cons. Round 2 – Max Cousins (Central DeWitt) 21-14 won by fall over Dylan Stacker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-22 (Fall 0:52)

170 – Kort Johnson (29-9) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 29-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 29-9 won by decision over Brady Bartz (Marion) 30-11 (Dec 6-4)

Semifinal – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 29-9 won by decision over Mike Hoyle (Solon) 33-13 (Dec 11-6)

1st Place Match – Owen Grover (Beckman Catholic, Dyersville) 30-3 won by fall over Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 29-9 (Fall 1:43)

See complete results and team scores HERE.

JV results

2017 WaMaC Conference JV Tournament Results for Vinton-Shellsburg

JV WaMaC 5 – Bryce Laton’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.00 team points.

Round 1 – Josh Haugse (Mount Vernon) won by fall over Bryce Laton (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Fall 4:54)

Round 2 – Bryce Laton (Vinton-Shellsburg) received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 – Cael O`Neill (Solon) won by major decision over Bryce Laton (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Maj 13-2)

JV WaMaC 6 – Kody Vogt’s place is 4th and has scored 4.00 team points.

Round 1 – Campbell Conway (Western Dubuque) won by fall over Kody Vogt (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Fall 4:17)

Round 2 – Kody Vogt (Vinton-Shellsburg) won by decision over Luke Wade (Mount Vernon) (Dec 4-1)

Round 3 – Michael Roling (Beckman, Catholic) won by decision over Kody Vogt (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Dec 6-1)

JV WaMaC 9 – Payton Haefner’s place is 4th and has scored 4.00 team points.

Round 1 – Jordan Rausch (West Delaware) won by medical forfeit over Payton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) (MFF)

Round 2 – Austin Timmerman (Benton Community) won by medical forfeit over Payton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) (MFF)

Round 3 – Kenji Fisher (Solon) won by medical forfeit over Payton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) (MFF)

JV WaMaC 14 – Luke Beyer’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.00 team points.

Round 1 – Ben Litterer (West Delaware) won by decision over Luke Beyer (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Dec 5-1)

Round 2 – Garrett Arp (South Tama County) won by decision over Luke Beyer (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Dec 8-1)

Round 3 – Luke Beyer (Vinton-Shellsburg) won by decision over Carter Nolan (Independence) (Dec 7-3)

JV WaMaC 40 – Grant Ries’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.00 team points.

Round 1 – Nathan Simon (Western Dubuque) won by fall over Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Fall 2:40)

Round 3 – Cameron Lee (Central DeWitt) won by fall over Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Fall 3:37)

See total results HERE.