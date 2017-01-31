Celebrating their favorite team’s first World Series win since 1908, Chicago Cubs fans have been driving for miles and waiting in line for hours to get a glimpse (and a photo or two) of the 2016 World Series Trophy.

The trophy, encased in heavy glass, has been making its way through Iowa this week. Cub fans gathered early this morning at the Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids. Waterloo and Mason City stops are also included in today’s itinerary.

“There are a lot of people here,” says Vinton resident Connie Barnes, who said she was guest No. 302. At each site, the first 500 to arrive receive wrist bands, and those who come later will be allowed to enter the room with the trophy if time permits.

Among Vinton residents that Connie reported seeing were Bill & Margie Ortgiesen.

While they didn’t realize it at the time, Connie’s son, Aaron Henderson, played catcher at the 2015 State Tournament for the Vinton-Shellsburg baseball team, at the same time current Chicago Cub stars and World Series heroes including Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Addison Russell practiced and played daily for the I-Cubs at Principal Park before making it to the Major Leagues. Aaron saw the trophy Monday at the U of Iowa campus.

See more about the trophy tour HERE. The tour covered several places in Illinois and Iowa, and a few stops in Nebraska and Michigan. It will also be on display on Opening Day, as well as the Cubs spring training site. In some Chicago suburbs, fans camped out overnight to be sure of a chance to see the trophy that they waited so long to celebrate.