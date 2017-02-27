Union senior Jackie Barz is one of 24 Iowa high school girls basketball players who have been named to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association’s 2017 Girls Academic All-State Team.

Barz, the daughter of Jim and Melanie Barz, is planning to travel soon to the San Diego area to visit Point Loma Nazarene University, where she is leaning towards pursuing a bio/chem major, on a pre-med track for neurology.

“To be named, you had to be part of a very elite group that excels both academically and in basketball,” wrote IBCA Executive Secretary Don Logan, in a congratulatory letter to Barz and her family.

The 24 girls on the All-Academic team have an average GPA of 4.01 and an average ACT composite score of 28.8. Barz scored 31 on her ACT and has a 3.8 GPA.

A total of 110 players were nominated by their coaches, before the IBCA chose its final 24 honorees. Union Coach Robert Driscol nominated Barz for this honor.

In addition to playing basketball, Barz was a member of the Union volleyball team, which was State Runner-Up this season.