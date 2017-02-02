The Vinton-Shellsbureg Varsity Boys Bowling Team competed against undefeated Waverly Shell Rock at their home alley and stuck together to become victorious. After individual games, we were down by 10 pins. The team rallied in baker games and came out on top, led by senior, Jordan Schoettmer shooting a 395 series.

Cole Tharp 160 173 333

Josh Staab 179 204 383

cyrus elwick 179 181 360

Jordan Schoettmer 164 231 395

Ryan Schoettmer 200 147 347

Keegan McKibben 148 162 310

VS total 2791 vs WSR total 2752

Our girls Varsity team did not get the win but are focusing on the end of the season and working on their game. Waverly Shellrock only has one loss of the season. Taylor Berry, using new equipment, led the team with 331 and is looking forward to our next meet on Friday.

Jillian White 158 110 268 Brianna Lundavall 122 176 298 Korey Murdock 133 150 283 Erin Wood 131 134 265 Connie Upmeyer 121 115 236 Taylor Berry 150 181 331 VS total 2198 vs WSR total 2432 WSR is in class 2A and is tough competition. Our next meet is Senior night on Friday 2/3 at Berry’s Lanes and is our senior night.

— By Amber Pattee

Vinton Shellsburg Bowling and Volleyball Coach