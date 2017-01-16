During Friday’s basketball game, a Vinton-Shellsburg athlete received two honors for his efforts on and off the field as a football player.

Viking Senior Drew Wiley received the Bullsworth Character and Sportsmanship Award for outstanding leadership on and off the football field. The award is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, who walked on at the University of Arkansas and was drafted by the Baltimore Colts, but died in an automobile accident shortly after being drafted. The movie “Greater,” which appeared at the Vinton Palace recently, is the life story of Bullsworth.

Viking Head Football Coach Jim Womochil presented the award to Wiley at half-time of Friday’s 54-52 loss to Center Point-Urbana.

All-State honor

Womochil also presented Wiley a certificate honoring him for being a member of the Iowa Newspaper Association All-State Team, as a first-team defensive lineman.

Wiley, the son of Todd and Denise Wiley, will sign his National Letter of Intent to play football and major in Agriculture at Kansas State University on Feb. 1.