Only five high school basketball players in all of Iowa have scored more points so far this season than Vinton-Shellsburg’s Cole Smith.

The Viking senior has scored 195 points, which ties him for sixth among all high school boys this season.

Smith also leads all Class 3A players in steals so far, with 26 on the season.

Other individual leaders among the Vikings include senior Nathan Struve, whose 75 rebounds place him third among all Class 3A players. Struve also has blocked 15 shots, which also places him among the top 6 in Class 3A.

The Vikings are 6-3 overall and entered the holiday break tied with Benton Community at the top of the Wamac West, with a 4-0 conference record. The Vikings and Bobcats play the first of two games against each other in Vinton on Jan. 10.

