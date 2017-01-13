Carter Weeks won both of his matches Thursday.

The VS wrestling team hosted a four-way meet on Thursday, competing against Marion and DeWitt Central. Anamosa also competed in the meet.

Kody Vogt escapes from his Marion opponent.

Those winning twice for the Vikings include Carter Weeks (113), Luke Radeke (120), Brock Radeke (132) and Kort Johnson (170).

Dual Results:

Marion (MARI) 54.00 Vinton-Shellsburg (VISH) 18.00
106: Niyo Gady (MARI) over Kody Vogt (VISH) (Fall 2:48) 113: Carter Weeks (VISH) over Gavin  Hiler (MARI) (Dec 6-0) 120: Luke Radeke (VISH) over Jack Eichhorn (MARI) (Fall 5:12) 126: Braden Garringer (MARI) over Payton Haefner (VISH) (Dec 6-0) 132: Brock Radeke (VISH) over Zach Cochran (MARI) (Dec 7-1) 138: Trevon Hernandez (MARI) over Christian Lovell (VISH) (Fall 5:35) 145: Caleb Conway (MARI) over Scott Betterton (VISH) (Dec 6-0) 152: Colin Conway (MARI) over Dylan Staker (VISH) (Fall 0:50) 160: Trey Clifton (MARI) over Dylan Wagner (VISH) (Fall 2:42) 170: Kort Johnson (VISH) over Brady Bartz (MARI) (Fall 4:19) 182: Cole Horak (MARI) over   (VISH) (For.) 195: Kavin Nguyen (MARI) over   (VISH) (For.) 220: Brevin Hahn (MARI) over   (VISH) (For.) 285: Carson Webster (MARI) over Grant Ries (VISH) (Fall 1:00).

Kort Johnson shakes hands with his opponents before his two-victory night in Vinton.

You can find more details regarding this dual using the following link.

http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/seasons/LoadBalance.jsp?pageName=DualMatches.jsp&dualId=76353076

 

Owen Sloop and Casey Funk sing the National Anthem before the beginning of the VS wrestling meet on Thursday.

Central DeWitt (CCLN) 43.00 Vinton-Shellsburg (VISH) 28.00
113: Carter Weeks (VISH) over Jeff Fuller (CCLN) (Fall 1:12) 120: Luke Radeke (VISH) over Tyler Bossom (CCLN) (Dec 5-2) 126: Isaac Payne (CCLN) over Payton Haefner (VISH) (MD 10-1) 132: Brock Radeke (VISH) over Mason Manning (CCLN) (Fall 1:47) 138: Eric Schoel (CCLN) over Christian Lovell (VISH) (Fall 1:51) 145: Scott Betterton (VISH) over Theodore Fox (CCLN) (Fall 1:49) 152: Kyle Irwin (CCLN) over Dylan Staker (VISH) (Fall 1:48) 160: Dylan Wagner (VISH) over Logan Pitts (CCLN) (Dec 8-3) 170: Kort Johnson (VISH) over Cole Cahill (CCLN) (MD 12-0) 182: Drew Durant (CCLN) over   (VISH) (For.) 195: Austin Meyer (CCLN) over   (VISH) (For.) 220: Reece Westphal (CCLN) over   (VISH) (For.) 285: Cameron Lee (CCLN) over Grant Ries (VISH) (Fall 0:27) 106: Matthew Roling (CCLN) over Kody Vogt (VISH) (Dec 8-2)

The competition began with Luke Beyer’s JV match.

You can find more details regarding this dual using the following link.

http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/seasons/LoadBalance.jsp?pageName=DualMatches.jsp&dualId=48923076