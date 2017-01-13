The VS wrestling team hosted a four-way meet on Thursday, competing against Marion and DeWitt Central. Anamosa also competed in the meet.

Those winning twice for the Vikings include Carter Weeks (113), Luke Radeke (120), Brock Radeke (132) and Kort Johnson (170).

Dual Results:

Marion (MARI) 54.00 Vinton-Shellsburg (VISH) 18.00

106: Niyo Gady (MARI) over Kody Vogt (VISH) (Fall 2:48) 113: Carter Weeks (VISH) over Gavin Hiler (MARI) (Dec 6-0) 120: Luke Radeke (VISH) over Jack Eichhorn (MARI) (Fall 5:12) 126: Braden Garringer (MARI) over Payton Haefner (VISH) (Dec 6-0) 132: Brock Radeke (VISH) over Zach Cochran (MARI) (Dec 7-1) 138: Trevon Hernandez (MARI) over Christian Lovell (VISH) (Fall 5:35) 145: Caleb Conway (MARI) over Scott Betterton (VISH) (Dec 6-0) 152: Colin Conway (MARI) over Dylan Staker (VISH) (Fall 0:50) 160: Trey Clifton (MARI) over Dylan Wagner (VISH) (Fall 2:42) 170: Kort Johnson (VISH) over Brady Bartz (MARI) (Fall 4:19) 182: Cole Horak (MARI) over (VISH) (For.) 195: Kavin Nguyen (MARI) over (VISH) (For.) 220: Brevin Hahn (MARI) over (VISH) (For.) 285: Carson Webster (MARI) over Grant Ries (VISH) (Fall 1:00).

You can find more details regarding this dual using the following link.

http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/seasons/LoadBalance.jsp?pageName=DualMatches.jsp&dualId=76353076

Central DeWitt (CCLN) 43.00 Vinton-Shellsburg (VISH) 28.00

113: Carter Weeks (VISH) over Jeff Fuller (CCLN) (Fall 1:12) 120: Luke Radeke (VISH) over Tyler Bossom (CCLN) (Dec 5-2) 126: Isaac Payne (CCLN) over Payton Haefner (VISH) (MD 10-1) 132: Brock Radeke (VISH) over Mason Manning (CCLN) (Fall 1:47) 138: Eric Schoel (CCLN) over Christian Lovell (VISH) (Fall 1:51) 145: Scott Betterton (VISH) over Theodore Fox (CCLN) (Fall 1:49) 152: Kyle Irwin (CCLN) over Dylan Staker (VISH) (Fall 1:48) 160: Dylan Wagner (VISH) over Logan Pitts (CCLN) (Dec 8-3) 170: Kort Johnson (VISH) over Cole Cahill (CCLN) (MD 12-0) 182: Drew Durant (CCLN) over (VISH) (For.) 195: Austin Meyer (CCLN) over (VISH) (For.) 220: Reece Westphal (CCLN) over (VISH) (For.) 285: Cameron Lee (CCLN) over Grant Ries (VISH) (Fall 0:27) 106: Matthew Roling (CCLN) over Kody Vogt (VISH) (Dec 8-2)

You can find more details regarding this dual using the following link.

http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/seasons/LoadBalance.jsp?pageName=DualMatches.jsp&dualId=48923076