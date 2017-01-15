The Vinton-Shellsburg wrestlers competed in the Ed Hadenfeldt Varsity Wrestling Invitational recently, and several Vikings placed. The tournament, held at Solon High Schoool, is named in honor of Hadenfeldt, a long-time teacher and wrestling coach.

While no Vikings won titles, Luke and Brock Radeke and Kort Johnson all finished in 2nd in their brackets.

Ed Hadenfeldt Wrestling Invitational Results for Vinton-Shellsburg

106 – Kody Vogt (0-8) placed 8th and scored 1.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kody Vogt (Vinton-Shellsburg) 0-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Keegan Scheeler (Center Point-Urbana) 23-4 won by fall over Kody Vogt (Vinton-Shellsburg) 0-8 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 2 – Samual Stevens (Clear Creek-Amana) 22-11 won by fall over Kody Vogt (Vinton-Shellsburg) 0-8 (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 3 – Kody Vogt (Vinton-Shellsburg) 0-8 received a bye () (Bye)

7th Place Match – Jacob Rausch (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 6-7 won by medical forfeit over Kody Vogt (Vinton-Shellsburg) 0-8 (M. For.)

113 – Carter Weeks (21-4) placed 4th and scored 14.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 21-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 21-4 won by fall over Aidan Dall (Solon) 17-10 (Fall 1:12)

Semifinal – Cael Happel (Lisbon) 35-3 won by tech fall over Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 21-4 (TF-1.5 4:37 (24-8))

Cons. Round 3 – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 21-4 won by decision over Devon Meeker (Wapello) 27-4 (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match – Garrett Ikerd (Washington) 16-8 won by decision over Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 21-4 (Dec 4-2)

120 – Luke Radeke (20-5) placed 2nd and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 20-5 won by fall over Cael O`Neill (Solon JV) 2-1 (Fall 1:54)

Quarterfinal – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 20-5 won by fall over Max Abodeely (Lisbon) 11-25 (Fall 1:12)

Semifinal – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 20-5 won by fall over Timo Caro (Wapello) 20-10 (Fall 5:03)

1st Place Match – Bryce West (Solon) 32-1 won by fall over Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 20-5 (Fall 3:04)

126 – Payton Haefner (13-13) placed 6th and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Payton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 13-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Coy Ruess (West Liberty) 18-10 won by fall over Payton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 13-13 (Fall 4:47)

Cons. Round 2 – Payton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 13-13 won by decision over Dylan Knudtson (Center Point-Urbana) 9-13 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Ryne Mohrfeld (Lisbon) 28-12 won by fall over Payton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 13-13 (Fall 3:02)

5th Place Match – Jaron Lathrop (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 17-15 won by fall over Payton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 13-13 (Fall 2:35)

132 – Brock Radeke (13-10) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 13-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 13-10 won by decision over Adam Hansen (Center Point-Urbana) 21-6 (Dec 9-2)

Semifinal – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 13-10 won by decision over Ben Smith (Iowa Valley) 34-4 (Dec 6-2)

1st Place Match – Cooper Siebrecht (Lisbon) 32-7 won by major decision over Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 13-10 (MD 10-2)

145 – Scott Betterton (19-7) placed 3rd and scored 15.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 19-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Andrew Rohret (Clear Creek-Amana) 23-11 won by decision over Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 19-7 (Dec 9-7)

Cons. Round 2 – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 19-7 won by fall over Kiowa Keith (Washington) 11-4 (Fall 1:09)

Cons. Round 3 – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 19-7 won by fall over Zack Bevans (Solon) 13-10 (Fall 5:36)

3rd Place Match – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 19-7 won by decision over Andrew Rohret (Clear Creek-Amana) 23-11 (Dec 7-4)

152 – Dylan Staker (7-13) place is unknown and scored 3.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Joe Kelly (West Liberty) 24-1 won by fall over Dylan Staker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 7-13 (Fall 1:18)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Staker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 7-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Dylan Staker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 7-13 won by tech fall over Avery Clark (Center Point-Urbana) 0-4 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-2))

Cons. Round 3 – Breven Platt (Iowa Valley) 18-19 won by fall over Dylan Staker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 7-13 (Fall 2:48)

160 – Dylan Wagner (11-15) placed 8th and scored 7.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Rogan Pforts (Wapello) 18-4 won by fall over Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-15 (Fall 3:16)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-15 won by tech fall over Collin Bantz (Center Point-Urbana) 9-16 (TF-1.5 5:21 (17-2))

Cons. Round 3 – Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-15 won by fall over Clay McCoy (Lisbon) 19-17 (Fall 2:52)

7th Place Match – Tyler Thurston (North Cedar) 19-9 won by fall over Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-15 (Fall 5:08)

170 – Kort Johnson (19-5) placed 2nd and scored 21.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 19-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 19-5 won by major decision over Justin McVay (Center Point-Urbana) 9-17 (MD 9-0)

Semifinal – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 19-5 won by fall over Logan Escher (Washington) 14-14 (Fall 3:29)

1st Place Match – Bryce Werderman (Lisbon) 32-5 won by fall over Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 19-5 (Fall 1:04)

285 – Grant Ries (3-16) placed 8th and scored 1.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Mitchell Huisenga (Washington) 21-8 won by fall over Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-16 (Fall 0:17)

Cons. Round 2 – Michael Broghammer (Solon JV) 5-10 won by fall over Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-16 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 3 – Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-16 received a bye () (Bye)

7th Place Match – Cody Howard (Lisbon) 13-20 won by fall over Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-16 (Fall 2:56)