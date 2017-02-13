By Jeff Holmes
Vinton-Shellsburg wrestlers Carter Weeks (106 pounds) and Scott Betteron (145 pounds) did well enough at the District meet on Saturday to advance to this week’s State Wrestling Meet in Des Moines.
Three other area wrestlers also advanced to Des Moines:
- Union freshman Jack Thomsen defeated Weeks, 4-1 to win the District title at 106;
- Union 285-pounder Michael Ahrendsen downed Denver-Tripoli’s Brock Farley in a rematch. Last week Ahrendsen defeted Farley for the Sectional championship, but Saturday it for all the marbles as the Knight senior pinned the Titan in 1:20 to earn a berth to State as well as the district title.
- Center Point-Urbana’s Caleb Fuessley kept his championship run on course as he followed last week’s Sectional championship with the 113-pound District title Saturday at Decorah.