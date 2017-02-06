By Amber Pattee

We celebrated 4 seniors, Jordan Schoettmer, Josh staab, Keegan McKibben and Kailie Berry, last night at our last home meet of the season. It was a bitter sweet day for the team because we are losing some great and hard working kids but it they make it worthwhile and easy for a coach. All Vinton-Shellsburg teams were successful over Central Dewitt on our senior night at Berry’s lanes. The teams were all led by individuals who stepped up to the challenge.

VARSITY Boys

Led by junior, Cole Tharp, with a real nice 268 game and 449 series, the Varsity boys team was victorious over the Central DeWitt Sabers. With some new equipment, Cole is gaining the confidence that is well deserved on this team with his hard work.

Cole Tharp 268 181 449 Josh Staab 179 201 380 Jordan Schoettmer 138 171 309 cyrus elwick 138 170 308 Ryan Schoettmer 169 157 326 Keegan McKibben 178 166 344 Totals: VS 2689 vs DeWitt 2592 VARSITY Girls Junior, Korey Murdock, led the Varsity girls team with a nice 349 series. She was consistent with picking up spares. The girls team has been gaining strength and abilities throughout the season and it is great to see the team evolve.

Kailie Berry 142 142 284

Jillian White 117 141 258 Erin Wood 136 150 286 Korey Murdock 156 193 349 Connie Upmeyer 172 154 326 Taylor Berry 172 125 297 Totals: VS 2346 vs DeWitt 2189 JV Boys The JV boys team came out on top with a win as well. This team was led by Matt Karr who has been gaining knowledge and pushing himself to become a better bowler. He has really been improving each meet.

Jacob Michaelson 100 100 200

Drew Elwick 110 98 208

Matt Karr 179 159 338

Donny Sass 136 126 262

Gabe Schmidt 171 126 297

Nathan Harrelson 139 154 293

Totals: VS 2108 vs DeWitt 2077