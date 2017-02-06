By Amber Pattee
We celebrated 4 seniors, Jordan Schoettmer, Josh staab, Keegan McKibben and Kailie Berry, last night at our last home meet of the season. It was a bitter sweet day for the team because we are losing some great and hard working kids but it they make it worthwhile and easy for a coach. All Vinton-Shellsburg teams were successful over Central Dewitt on our senior night at Berry’s lanes. The teams were all led by individuals who stepped up to the challenge.
VARSITY Boys
Led by junior, Cole Tharp, with a real nice 268 game and 449 series, the Varsity boys team was victorious over the Central DeWitt Sabers. With some new equipment, Cole is gaining the confidence that is well deserved on this team with his hard work.
Cole Tharp 268 181 449
Josh Staab 179 201 380
Jordan Schoettmer 138 171 309
cyrus elwick 138 170 308
Ryan Schoettmer 169 157 326
Keegan McKibben 178 166 344
Totals: VS 2689 vs DeWitt 2592
VARSITY Girls
Junior, Korey Murdock, led the Varsity girls team with a nice 349 series. She was consistent with picking up spares. The girls team has been gaining strength and abilities throughout the season and it is great to see the team evolve.
Kailie Berry 142 142 284
Jillian White 117 141 258
Erin Wood 136 150 286
Korey Murdock 156 193 349
Connie Upmeyer 172 154 326
Taylor Berry 172 125 297
Totals: VS 2346 vs DeWitt 2189
JV Boys
The JV boys team came out on top with a win as well. This team was led by Matt Karr who has been gaining knowledge and pushing himself to become a better bowler. He has really been improving each meet.
Jacob Michaelson 100 100 200
Drew Elwick 110 98 208
Matt Karr 179 159 338
Donny Sass 136 126 262
Gabe Schmidt 171 126 297
Nathan Harrelson 139 154 293
Totals: VS 2108 vs DeWitt 2077
JV Girls
Maddie Rippel, junior, led the JV girls team to victory. She shot a nice 167 with a 281 series. The girls had to compete against a team that consisted of 3 girls and 3 boys because they Sabers did not have enough girls. They were able to step up their game. In the baker games, the girls pulled it together to shot a 202 game.
Katlyn Clemens 134 110 244
Jordan Pattee 121 123 244
Maddie Rippel 167 114 281
Brianna Lundvall 124 127 251
Brenna Scheel 76 118 194
Brooklyn Staab 137 135 272
Totals: VS 2034 vs DeWitt 1926
Our next meet for varisty is the WaMaC Conference tournament on Saturday February 11th. This gives our team some time to work on their game and give us the time on the lanes needed.
Amber Pattee
Vinton Shellsburg Bowling and Volleyball Coach
