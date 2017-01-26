Last night, the Vinton-Shellsburg High School bowlers competed against Waterloo Columbus and were victorious.
Coach Amber Pattee provided the following summary:
Below are the great scores we shot. The boys were on fire and shot 3000 for the first time this year. Josh Staab led the boys with an awesome series of 466, followed by Keegan McKibben 440 and Jordan Schoettmer 434. Our seniors are really stepping up and leading our team.
Cole Tharp 183 143 326
Josh Staab 221 245 466
Jordan Schoettmer 224 210 434
Matt Karr 181 165 346
Ryan Schoettmer 225 159 384
Keegan McKibben 235 205 440
Totals VS 3000 vs Columbus 2673
The VS girls team was also victorious and shot their highest score of the season with Connie Upmeyer leading the way with a nice 341.
Maddie Rippel 133 147 280
Brianna Lundavall 161 155 316
Erin Wood 174 164 338
Korey Murdock 134 159 293
Connie Upmeyer 154 187 341
Taylor Berry 152 150 302
Totals VS 2475 vs Columbus 2116
We are gaining momentum for the end of the season.
Amber Pattee
Vinton Shellsburg Bowling and Volleyball Coach
