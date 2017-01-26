Last night, the Vinton-Shellsburg High School bowlers competed against Waterloo Columbus and were victorious.

Coach Amber Pattee provided the following summary:

Below are the great scores we shot. The boys were on fire and shot 3000 for the first time this year. Josh Staab led the boys with an awesome series of 466, followed by Keegan McKibben 440 and Jordan Schoettmer 434. Our seniors are really stepping up and leading our team.

Cole Tharp 183 143 326

Josh Staab 221 245 466

Jordan Schoettmer 224 210 434

Matt Karr 181 165 346

Ryan Schoettmer 225 159 384

Keegan McKibben 235 205 440

Totals VS 3000 vs Columbus 2673

The VS girls team was also victorious and shot their highest score of the season with Connie Upmeyer leading the way with a nice 341.

Maddie Rippel 133 147 280 Brianna Lundavall 161 155 316 Erin Wood 174 164 338 Korey Murdock 134 159 293 Connie Upmeyer 154 187 341 Taylor Berry 152 150 302 Totals VS 2475 vs Columbus 2116

We are gaining momentum for the end of the season.

Amber Pattee

Vinton Shellsburg Bowling and Volleyball Coach