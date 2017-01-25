The Vinton-Shellsburg wrestlers hosted Iowa Valley and Grinnell on Tuesday, which was also Parents Night.

Results:

Iowa Valley (IOVA) 45.00 Vinton-Shellsburg (VISH) 32.00

182: Garet Sims (IOVA) over (VISH) (For.) 195: Brice Loffer (IOVA) over (VISH) (For.) 220: Parker Wieck (IOVA) over (VISH) (For.) 285: Grant Ries (VISH) over (IOVA) (For.) 106: Zach Pierce (IOVA) over (VISH) (For.) 113: Carter Weeks (VISH) over Kayne Marshall (IOVA) (Fall 1:38) 120: Luke Radeke (VISH) over Nicholas Hocamp (IOVA) (Fall 1:16) 126: Payton Haefner (VISH) over Gavin Patterson (IOVA) (Dec 11-5) 132: Ben Smith (IOVA) over Brock Radeke (VISH) (Dec 4-3) 138: Isaiah Moncada (IOVA) over (VISH) (For.) 145: Scott Betterton (VISH) over Drew Slaymaker (IOVA) (Fall 1:09) 152: Breven Platt (IOVA) over Dylan Staker (VISH) (Fall 1:54) 160: Dylan Wagner (VISH) over (IOVA) (For.) 170: Jacob Krakow (IOVA) over Kort Johnson (VISH) (Fall 3:59) (VISH Team point deducted at 152 -1.00)

You can find more details regarding this dual using the following link.

http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/seasons/LoadBalance.jsp?pageName=DualMatches.jsp&dualId=48927076

Grinnell (GRIN) 51.00 Vinton-Shellsburg (VISH) 18.00

170: Kort Johnson (VISH) over Josh Beck (GRIN) (Fall 3:07) 182: Spencer Mauss (GRIN) over (VISH) (For.) 195: Isaiah McAlexander (GRIN) over (VISH) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Brett Clayton (GRIN) over Grant Ries (VISH) (Fall 1:05) 106: Brock Beck (GRIN) over (VISH) (For.) 113: Carter Weeks (VISH) over Dalton Gosselink (GRIN) (Fall 3:10) 120: Luke Radeke (VISH) over Alex Farmer (GRIN) (Dec 4-2) 126: Ethan Kirby (GRIN) over Payton Haefner (VISH) (Dec 9-4) 132: Kaiden Gosselink (GRIN) over Brock Radeke (VISH) (Fall 1:30) 138: wyatt Dillon (GRIN) over (VISH) (For.) 145: Scott Betterton (VISH) over Jerin Wyatt (GRIN) (Dec 6-1) 152: Bryson Cline (GRIN) over Dylan Staker (VISH) (Fall 2:38) 160: Gabe Osborne (GRIN) over (VISH) (For.)

You can find more details regarding this dual using the following link.

http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/seasons/LoadBalance.jsp?pageName=DualMatches.jsp&dualId=48930076