The Vinton-Shellsburg High School athletes have had a busy weekend.

Viking wrestler Carter Weeks earned the Fifth Place medal at 106 pounds in Class 2A at the State Wrestling Meet on Saturday.

Weeks, a junior, won his final match, 5-0 over Brock Beck of Grinnell, to earn 5th.

See a summary of Weeks’ season HERE.

See an interview with Carter after his early win over the 3rd-ranked wrestler below.

Today, the VSHS girls bowling team left from Berry’s Lanes for Des Moines, where they will compete in the State Bowling Tournament tomorrow morning.

Boys Basketball Post-Season

The VS Vikings basketball team begins its post-season at 6:30 p.m. Monday night in Center Point, where they will face South Tama in the first round of District action (Class 3A, District 9). If they advance they will face the winner of the West Delaware/Clear Creek-Amana game. West Delaware is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.

Center Point-Urbana will play Williamsburg in a District 10 contest in Center Point when the VS game is over. Benton Community’s first-round District 10 round game is vs. Marion at West Delaware.