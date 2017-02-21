By Tom Lundvall

The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes bowling team competed at the 2017 Iowa High School state bowling tournament for the first time on Monday. Erin Wood grabbed the Vikettes first strike, in the first game, with Taylor Berry following with a spare. Brianna Lundvall picked up back to back strikes in the 6th and 7th frames, with Korey Murdock following her with a strike in the 7th.

Game 1 ended with the following scores; Jillian White 89, Brianna Lundvall 158, Korey Murdock 154, Connie Upmeyer 161, Erin Wood, 170, Taylor Berry 161.

Jillian White started the Vikettes out with a spare in the opening frame of game 2. Connie Upmeyer grabbed two strikes in her first 2 frames. Erin Wood grabbed a turkey in frames 3, 4 and 5. They finished game 2; Jillian White 129, Brianna Lundvall 129, Korey Murdock 179, Connie Upmeyer 145, Erin Wood 214, and Taylor Berry 178.

Erin Wood’s score of 384 tied her for 9th overall for individuals.

Heading into the baker games, the Vikettes had a team score of 1649. Their score for the 5 baker games, was 869, giving them a total of 2518; they finished in 6th place.