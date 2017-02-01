Vinton native Jordan Yessak has signed with Wartburg College, where he will be a distance runner for the Knight cross country and indoor and outdoor track teams starting in the fall. He will major in sports management.

Jordan, the son of Jason and Anita Yessak, open-enrolled to Dunkerton, where Jason was a teacher and coach and activities coordinator before recently becoming the Activities Director at Keokuk. Joining Jordan for his signing were Dunkerton cross country coach Jeff Thompson and track coach Jon Steffen.

At Dunkerton, Jordan was a four-year letter winner in cross country, and qualified for the state meet three years. He was All-State and finished 8th at State his junior year. He also broke the school record that season. In track, he finished sixth in the mile run, was a two-time State qualifier in the two-mile event and once in the 4 x 800 relay. He won several conference championships, and set new records for one- and two-mile runs for Dunkerton HS.

Jordan had received offers to run at Southwest Minnesota State, a D2 college in southern Minnesota, and a couple of NAIA colleges before deciding to attend Wartburg.