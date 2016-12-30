A Waterloo woman who possessed heroin with intent to distribute near Morris Park in Waterloo, Iowa, was sentenced yesterday to 21 months in federal prison.

Michelle Hanson, age 28, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after an October 3, 2016, guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl near Morris Park in Waterloo, Iowa on March 2, 2016.

At the guilty plea, Hanson admitted she sold heroin and fentanyl out of her Waterloo home, which was located near Morris Park. A search of her home by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force resulted in the seizure of over 12 grams of heroin and six patches containing fentanyl.

Hanson was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Chief Judge Linda R. Reade. Hanson was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment and a special assessment of $100 was imposed. She must also serve a 6-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Hanson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Reinert and was investigated as part of the National Heroin Initiative of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program of the United States Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of Tri-County Drug Task Force, which is comprised of the Waterloo Police Department, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Falls Police Department, LaPorte City Police Department, Hudson Police Department, Evansdale Police Department, University of Northern Iowa Police Department, Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.