Cindy Paulsen of Cedar Rapids was named the Overall Winner in the Foods Made With Honey competition, judged Friday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.
Robin Tarbell-Thomas of Centerville won the Sweepstakes award. Quinn Harbison of Ames claimed the Reserve Sweepstakes award and was named Overall Winner in the youth classes of competition.
Entries were judged on the best use of honey as the sole sweetener in each entry.
Results follow:
Bread & Rolls – Honey Dinner Rolls
1) Teresa Little, Des Moines
2) Carol Shafer, Norwalk
Bread & Rolls – Honey Wheat Bread
1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
2) None awarded
3) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridge
Bread & Rolls – Honey Oatmeal Bread
1) Louise Piper, Garner
2) Cynthia Murphy, Des Moines
3) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridge
Bread & Rolls – Youth Entries (ages under 18)
1) Quinn Harbison, Ames
2) Brooklynn Sedlock, Indianola
Bread & Rolls – Overall Division Winner
1) Teresa Little, Des Moines
Quick Breads – Honey Banana Nut Bread
1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
2) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridege
3) Marjorie Rodgers, Indianola
Quick Breads – Honey Biscuits
1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Quick Breads – Honey Corn Bread
1) Marjorie Rodgers, Indianola
2) Cynthia Murphy, Des Moines
3) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Quick Breads – Honey Fruit Bread
1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
2) Marjorie Rodgers, Indianola
Quick Breads – Honey Fruit Muffins
1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
2) Teresa Little, Des Moines
3) Carol Shafer, Norwalk
Quick Breads – Honey Muffins
1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
2) Jeanne Vogel, Ames
3) Jane M. Hrabak, Belle Plaine
Quick Breads – Honey Scones
1) None awarded
Quick Breads – Youth Entries (ages under 18)
1) Quinn Harbison, Ames
2) Lydia Hunter, Waukee
3) Brooklynn Sedlock, Indianola
Quick Breads – Overall Division Winner
1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Honey Creations – Honey BBQ Sauce
1) Marjorie Rodgers, Indianola
2) Russell Place, Norwalk
3) Pamela Cooper, Mount Ayr
Honey Creations – Honey Butter
1) Cynthia Murphy, Des Moines
2) Katherine Rusch, Ottumwa
3) Rita Cashman Becker, Fort Madison
Honey Creations – Honey Chocolate Chip Cookies
1) Heidi Carter, Clarinda
2) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridge
3) Judy Kiburz-Harrison, Tingley
Honey Creations – Honey Cookies
1) Judy Kiburz-Harrison, Tingley
2) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridge
3) Heidi Carter, Clarinda
Honey Creations – Honey Dessert Other Than Named
1) Cindy Paulsen, Cedar Rapids
2) Heidi Carter, Clarinda
3) Kay Smith, Des Moines
Honey Creations – Honey Dips
1) Teresa Little, Des Moines
2) Rita Cashman Becker, Fort Madison
Honey Creations – Honey Drinks
1) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridge
Honey Creations – Honey Granola
1) Cynthia Murphy, Des Moines
2) Heidi Carter, Clarinda
3) Marcia G. Miller, Des Moines
Honey Creations – Honey Oatmeal Cake
1) None awarded
Honey Creations – Rice Krispie Bars
1) Brenda Becker, Pella
Honey Creations – Youth Entries (ages under 18)
1) Quinn Harbison, Ames
2) Brooklynn Sedlock, Indianola
3) Emerson Hilbert, Urbandale
The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 177 divisions, 769 classes and over 9,856 entries at this year’s Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Blue Bunny Ice Cream.