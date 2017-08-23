Cindy Paulsen of Cedar Rapids was named the Overall Winner in the Foods Made With Honey competition, judged Friday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Robin Tarbell-Thomas of Centerville won the Sweepstakes award. Quinn Harbison of Ames claimed the Reserve Sweepstakes award and was named Overall Winner in the youth classes of competition.

Entries were judged on the best use of honey as the sole sweetener in each entry.

Results follow:

Bread & Rolls – Honey Dinner Rolls

1) Teresa Little, Des Moines

2) Carol Shafer, Norwalk

Bread & Rolls – Honey Wheat Bread

1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville

2) None awarded

3) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridge

Bread & Rolls – Honey Oatmeal Bread

1) Louise Piper, Garner

2) Cynthia Murphy, Des Moines

3) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridge

Bread & Rolls – Youth Entries (ages under 18)

1) Quinn Harbison, Ames

2) Brooklynn Sedlock, Indianola

Bread & Rolls – Overall Division Winner

1) Teresa Little, Des Moines

Quick Breads – Honey Banana Nut Bread

1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville

2) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridege

3) Marjorie Rodgers, Indianola

Quick Breads – Honey Biscuits

1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville

Quick Breads – Honey Corn Bread

1) Marjorie Rodgers, Indianola

2) Cynthia Murphy, Des Moines

3) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville

Quick Breads – Honey Fruit Bread

1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville

2) Marjorie Rodgers, Indianola

Quick Breads – Honey Fruit Muffins

1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville

2) Teresa Little, Des Moines

3) Carol Shafer, Norwalk

Quick Breads – Honey Muffins

1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville

2) Jeanne Vogel, Ames

3) Jane M. Hrabak, Belle Plaine

Quick Breads – Honey Scones

1) None awarded

Quick Breads – Youth Entries (ages under 18)

1) Quinn Harbison, Ames

2) Lydia Hunter, Waukee

3) Brooklynn Sedlock, Indianola

Quick Breads – Overall Division Winner

1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville

Honey Creations – Honey BBQ Sauce

1) Marjorie Rodgers, Indianola

2) Russell Place, Norwalk

3) Pamela Cooper, Mount Ayr

Honey Creations – Honey Butter

1) Cynthia Murphy, Des Moines

2) Katherine Rusch, Ottumwa

3) Rita Cashman Becker, Fort Madison

Honey Creations – Honey Chocolate Chip Cookies

1) Heidi Carter, Clarinda

2) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridge

3) Judy Kiburz-Harrison, Tingley

Honey Creations – Honey Cookies

1) Judy Kiburz-Harrison, Tingley

2) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridge

3) Heidi Carter, Clarinda

Honey Creations – Honey Dessert Other Than Named

1) Cindy Paulsen, Cedar Rapids

2) Heidi Carter, Clarinda

3) Kay Smith, Des Moines

Honey Creations – Honey Dips

1) Teresa Little, Des Moines

2) Rita Cashman Becker, Fort Madison

Honey Creations – Honey Drinks

1) Michelle Burgmeier, Lockridge

Honey Creations – Honey Granola

1) Cynthia Murphy, Des Moines

2) Heidi Carter, Clarinda

3) Marcia G. Miller, Des Moines

Honey Creations – Honey Oatmeal Cake

1) None awarded

Honey Creations – Rice Krispie Bars

1) Brenda Becker, Pella

Honey Creations – Youth Entries (ages under 18)

1) Quinn Harbison, Ames

2) Brooklynn Sedlock, Indianola

3) Emerson Hilbert, Urbandale

The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 177 divisions, 769 classes and over 9,856 entries at this year’s Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Blue Bunny Ice Cream.