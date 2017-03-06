4th Street Diner

HACAP North Benton Center

202 East Fourth St

Vinton, IA 52349

319-472-4761

Serving Buffet from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM, Sunday thru Friday. Everyone is WELCOME! Suggested contribution for individuals 60 years old or older, and their accompanying spouse (regardless of age) is $3.25 for the meal. Individuals who are not yet 60 are WELCOME but need to pay $4.25 directly to the site manager for their meal. If you are just coming for the activity, the suggested contribution is $1.00. Carryout meals are available.

Hot Home Delivered Meals are available Sunday thru Friday in Vinton. The suggested contribution is $3.75/meal if you are 60 or older. For those under age 60, the required contribution is $4.50/meal. Please call by 10:00 AM daily to cancel or add a Home Delivered Meal.

FREE SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM AVAILABLE DAILY FOR EVERYONE WHO EATS A MEAL AT THE SITE DURING MEAL SERVICE TIMES.

For more information about services, please call 319-472-4761, or to reserve a table for groups of three or more. We also have nutritious frozen meals and liquid supplements; delivery is available throughout Benton County.

All contributions are used toward the continued operations of the meal site.

Each month the 4th St Diner has a birthday celebration on the second Tuesday; March’s Birthday Dinner will be on the 14th. Anyone having a birthday for that particular month is encouraged to make a reservation for themselves and any guests they would like to celebrate with. Reservations for the Birthday Dinner table can be made by calling 472-4761 and needs to be made before 10:00 AM on the day of the celebration.

Wednesday, February 1st, the afternoon activity was 10-Cent Bingo with Leroy Wieser as the volunteer caller; Mae Wilhelmi handpicked the games. Game 1 was “9 Pack” with Greta Geiken winning. Game 2 was “Frame the Free & 4 Corners” which was won by Marcia Relf and Greta Geiken. Game 3 was the “Letter W”, which was won by Viola Calvert. JoAnn Roster won game 4 which was “Letter X”. “Blackout”, the final game of the day was won by Mae Wilhelmi and Marcia Relf.

Thursday, February 2nd, the afternoon activity was 10-Cent Bingo. Game 1 was “1 Hard Way Bingo” with Esther Novotny winning. Game 2 was “2 Hard Way Bingos” which was won by Norma Ellis. Game 3 was the “3 Hard Way Bingos”, which was won by Nancy Weise. Hazel Eastwood won game 4 which was “4 Hard Way Bingos”. Blackout”, the final game of the day was won by Hazel Eastwood.

Friday, February 3rd, the afternoon activity was a 500 Card party. There were 4 tables of players. Wilma Loutsch (3710), Leroy Wieser (3710), and Alana Buseman (2340) were the winners of the day. After the games, refreshments were served by the card club. HACAP provided the beverages.

Monday, February 6th, the afternoon activity was a Pepper Card Party. There were 3 tables of players. Don Selken (231), Margaret Fuehrer (215), and Bea Payton (204) were the winners of the day. After the games, refreshments were served by the card club. HACAP provided the beverages.

Tuesday, February 7th, the afternoon activity was 10-Cent Bingo with Maureen Haisman as the volunteer caller; Leroy Wieser handpicked the games. Game 1 was “4 Corners and Down the Middle” with George Eckhart, Leroy Wieser, and Elmer Stein winning. Game 2 was “Letter W” which was won by Bea Payton. Game 3 was the “Wild # & 3 Bingos”, which was won by Leroy Wieser. Oma Eckhart and Ruth Wieditz won game 4 which was “Staircase”. “Blackout”, the final game of the day was won by Ruth Wieditz.

Wednesday, February 8th, the afternoon activity was 10-Cent Bingo with Leroy Wieser as the volunteer caller; Bea Payton handpicked the games. Game 1 was “Wild #& 3 Bingos” with Diane Harris and Esther Novotny winning. Game 2 was “Frame the Free & Four Corners” which was won by Greta Geiken and Esther Novotny. Game 3 was the “Letter X”, which was won by Greta Geiken. Marcia Relf won game 4 which was “9 Pack”. “Blackout”, the final game of the day was won by George Eckhart.

Thursday, February 9th, the afternoon activity was 10-Cent Bingo.

Friday, February 10th, the afternoon activity was a 500 Card party. There were 4 tables of players. Leroy Wieser (4200), Bea Payton (3340), and Nellie Cobb/Alan Buseman (3030), were the winners of the day. After the games, refreshments were served by the card club. HACAP provided the beverages.

Monday, February 13th, the afternoon activity was a Pepper Card Party. There were 3 tables of players. Hazel Eastwood/ Merle Roths (236) and Richard Westcott/Don Selken (165) were the winners of the day. After the games, refreshments were served by the card club. HACAP provided the beverages.

The February Birthday Party was held on Tuesday, February 14th. We were musically entertained by Barb Riggle.

Wednesday, February 15th, the afternoon activity was 10-Cent Bingo with Elmer Stein as the volunteer caller; Nancy Weise handpicked the games. Game 1 was “Crazy T” with Esther Novotny winning. Game 2 was “Crazy L” which was won by Greta Geiken. Game 3 was the “4 Postage Stamps”, which was won by Ruth Wieditz and Esther Novotny. Greta Geiken won

game 4 which was “12 Pack”. “Blackout”, the final game of the day was won by Richard Westcott.

The next Fresh Conversations will be held on Thursday, March 16th starting at 12:30 pm. It is a free interactive nutrition and activity wellness meeting. This month’s topic is “Cancer: Preventable, Not Inevitable”. The taste sample will be Roasted Cauliflower.