The Benton Development Group is excited to announce two special guests for their next meeting scheduled Wednesday, August 30th at 7 pm at the Van Horne Community Center (500 1st Ave next to the Fire Station).

Denny Howell with Howell Investment Finance will be on hand to discuss Commercial Financing. Howell Investment Finance specializes in apartment, Mixed Use, senior housing (independent, assisted living and skilled nursing), retail properties or general office building finance. Emily Upah from Alliant Energy will also be in attendance to discuss their New Home Construction Rebate Program.

Benton Development Group meetings are open to the public and Benton County residents are invited and encouraged to attend. For additional information about this organization, visit www.bdgia.comor their facebook page at www.facebook.com/BentonDevelopmentGroup/