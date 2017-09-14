Cedar Valley Bank & Trust Senior Lender/ Vice President Matt Johnson was awarded a diploma on August 11, 2017, at commencement exercises during the 73nd annual session of the prestigious Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was also awarded an Executive Leadership Certificate by the University of Wisconsin – School of Business.

The School, sponsored by state bankers associations from across the central United States, as well as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was established in 1945 to provide bankers with an opportunity for advanced study and research in banking, economics and leadership. Instruction at the Graduate School of Banking takes place during two-week resident sessions for three consecutive summers, along with comprehensive study between summer resident sessions. The curriculum focuses on the management of strategic issues faced by banking executives.

The Graduate School of Banking enrolls approximately 600 US and international professionals each year. More than 85 esteemed academicians, economists, government officials, and industry professionals comprise the School’s faculty.

Matt works at both the Vinton and La Porte City bank locations where he, President and Owner David Coulter, and Loan Officer Eric Coulter make all loan decisions. Cedar Valley Bank & Trust is proud to be your locally owned and operated bank with 15 employees and all the products and services you can expect from a financial partner. Call or stop in today to see just how great it can be to bank with us!