By Jan Hall

Coots Material Company, Vinton, employees were recognized at the Iowa Limestone Producers Association’s 72nd Annual Convention recently which was held in Iowa City.

Coots Material employees operating in Plant #1 and #2 were honored for working the entire 2016 year without a single lost time accident.

The Iowa Limestone Producers Association sponsors a safety contest each year to give recognition to those member companies and employees who strive as part of their every day activities, to work safely.

This increased emphasis on safety has been a major factor in changing quarry work from a dangerous occupation, to where it is one of the safest places to be employed in Iowa.