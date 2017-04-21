On the edge of Vinton, nestled back on a gravel road, sits Custom Millwork & Finishing, a growing millwork manufacturer in their 11th year of business.

It starts with owners Kim and Robert and their commitment to producing the very best products possible. “We started the business, in 2006, because we saw a need in the market to provide a quality prefinished product that was also competitively priced,” explains Kim.

The secret of their success isn’t complicated; source materials from the best vendors and put them in the hands of a workforce taking pride in the quality of their work – but what do you do, when the workforce is lacking the “force”?

“People aren’t willing to get their hands dirty anymore,” Robert admits, “I think Mike Rowe nailed it on the head ­– The willingness to get dirty has always defined us as a nation. It’s a hallmark of hard work, and a hallmark of fun, and dirt is not the enemy.”

Robert talks about their commitment to products made in the Midwest and in Iowa saying, “We realize how important industry is to communities in Iowa and the Midwest. That’s why we do all we can to rely on suppliers who purchase raw materials close to home and employ local people who take pride in what they do.”