Heritage Clubs International, llc (HCI) is pleased to announce that Melanie Davis of Farmers Savings Bank & Trust (Vinton, IA) has completed the Certified Bank Club Director (CBCD) professional certification program in partnership with HCI and the Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC).

HCI is an Association of Bank Clubs and the premier bank marketing organization in North America.

This certification program is the first of its kind for Bank Club Directors in North America. As a graduate of the Certified Bank Club Director program, Davis is now recognized as one of the most knowledgeable and professional bankers in the country.

Davis is the Marketing Director as well as the Heritage Club Director, and has been with the bank for four and a half years. She serves on Heritage Clubs International Advisory Board and is a long-time resident of Vinton and has enjoyed the many opportunities her community has to offer.

Now in its fifth year, the CBCD program has officially graduated 26 club directors nationwide.

The class of 2013 included Cynthia Blaine of Farmers Savings Bank & Trust (Traer, IA).

Heritage Clubs International, llc was founded in 1980 by First Citizens National Bank in Mason City,

Iowa and currently has a membership of more than 200 parent banks located in 33 states across the

country.

Each bank has formed a bank club that offers membership to customers who meet deposit requirements and who have time and interest in social activities and travel. The primary goal for the banks is growth in deposits and increased profitability from sale of bank services. This is done by generating strong relationships with the members. The bank club offers many banking-related benefits to these customers, with most offering travel programs, from one day trips to extended tours, plus international tours and cruises. The travel program is the “crown jewel” of the bank clubs as it develops the strongest relationship of all of the banking services.