If you’ve been thinking about registering for Iowa Beef Center’s Beef Feedlot Short Course, it’s time to act. More than two-thirds of the 30 available spots are filled, leaving just 10 openings for the Aug. 8-10 event. IBC program specialist Erika Lundy said the educational event will provide classroom and hands-on instruction in a variety of areas, along with sessions at the Iowa State Beef Nutrition Farm and Couser Cattle Company in Nevada.

“Experts from three universities will provide in-depth information on feed, data management, bunk management and health issues,” Lundy said. “Participants also will become Beef Quality Assurance certified during this short course.”

The program will be held at the Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center in Ames, and runs from 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 through noon on Aug. 10. The $500 per person registration fee is all-inclusive, covering lodging, transportation to and from classroom facilities and local feedlots, and meals.

The registration deadline is Aug. 1 or when the limit of 30 is reached, and the organizers expect the registrations to reach capacity before that date. See the short course website for registration information and links. Any cancellation requesting a refund must also be received by midnight Aug.1.

The event flyer has program details, registration form, links to the event website and short course location map.

For questions on the short course content or lodging contact Lundy at ellundy@iastate.edu. For assistance with registration, receipts, cancellation or questions on the status of your registration contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429 or anr@iastate.edu.