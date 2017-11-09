Beef producers from four states invited to attend

With nearly 2.5 million cattle in four Midwest states, university extension services in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin are teaming together to offer the Driftless Region Beef Conference. The fifth annual event will be held Jan. 25-26, 2018, at the Grand River Convention Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

The driftless region in these states contains rolling hills, streams and karst soil topography. Since soil and water conservation is best accomplished when much of this land is seeded for forage and livestock consumes those forages, the conference will focus on efficient and economic forage and beef production.

The conference will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 with a program concentrating on cover crops and mycotoxins in feed. An evening discussion on success with cover crops feature a producer panel. The Friday morning agenda features Jamey Kohake from Paragon Investments, and six breakout sessions for feedlot operations and cow-calf producers followed by a market outlook.

Key speakers include Kohake, Morgan Hayes, Kentucky University; Jim Johnson, Noble Research Institute; Trevor Smith, the University of Guelph; Alison Robertson, Dan Andersen, Chris Clark, Iowa State University; Dan Schaefer, University of Wisconsin; Josh McCann, University of Illinois, and Geoffrey Brink, USDA-ARS-Dairy Forage Research Center.

The early registration fee is $85 per person and must be received prior to midnight, Jan. 12. The price increases to $115 after that date. More information on topics, speakers and lodging is available at www.aep.iastate.edu/beef/. Online and mail registration forms are available on the conference website.

The Driftless Region Beef Conference is sponsored by ISU Extension and Outreach, University of Illinois Extension, University of Minnesota Extension, and University of Wisconsin Extension. For more information or to receive a brochure, contact Denise Schwab, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at 319-472-4739.