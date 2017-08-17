Ideal, Industries, Inc., headquartered in Vinton, Iowa, has been named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 list, marking the second-consecutive year it’s been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in America.

According to Inc. President and Editor in Chief Eric Schurenberg, making the list twice is an “extraordinary accomplishment.” “Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once,” Schurenberg said. “A mere one in three has made the list two times.”

The Inc. 5000 is based on revenue growth, and with a 70% growth rate since 2013, Ideal Industries more than fits the profile of an Inc. 5000 Company. Patrick Lyons, president of Ideal Industries, spoke to what it means for the company he joined in July of 2008, to be recognized so significantly for its achievement.

“I said last year when we made the list that it validates that what we’re doing is working,” said Lyons, “and to be included with such select company again this year further confirms that we have the right people doing the right things for our customers.”

With diversified revenue streams coming from contract manufacturing of custom metal products and multiple lines of Ideal branded products in the agricultural and self-service carwash industries, Ideal is well-positioned for the future. In addition, the company has developed strategic partnerships in growth areas of established markets.

Lyons commented on those partnerships and the company’s commitment to growing the OEM side of Ideal Industries’ business.

“We live in an area of the country where agriculture is a big part of the economy and we’ve aligned ourselves with companies making products in growth areas of that industry,” he said. “We’ll also look towards increasing market share in our own product lines so that we can maintain our strategy of staying as close to the customer as possible.”

For more information on Ideal Industries, go to: www.idealii.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com.