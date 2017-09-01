By Kurt Karr

I am very pleased to share that Monkeytown, the office products company, has become a part of the Storey Kenworthy family of companies. For many years I’ve enjoyed competing with Storey Kenworthy because I’ve long believed that a company can only be as good as its best competition, and Storey Kenworthy has always been the largest and most honest competitor we could find.

I am also pleased because Storey Kenworthy is keeping the location in Vinton and all the people employed by Monkeytown. This means Vinton will continue to receive property tax revenue, local vendors will continue providing services like gasoline and vehicle repairs, and local merchants will benefit from the income spent by employees. If that wasn’t good enough, I am confident the people of Monkeytown I’ve enjoyed working with for many years are going to have better jobs and more opportunities as a result of this transition.

The people of Monkeytown have been involved in many efforts to improve our communities, from supporting food banks to providing transportation of many tons of food from Cedar Rapids to Vinton for Operation Backpack. Storey Kenworthy also has a long history of work improving communities and they will continue having Monkeytown a Storey Kenworthy company provide support for our schools and our communities.

John Kenworthy, President of the Storey Kenworthy family of companies wrote our customers saying, “When I say “family of companies” it isn’t just a figure of speech. We are an 81 year-old company, owned and managed by three generations, and our commitment to customers, employees and the communities we serve is rooted in the values our family has long stood for. Including our Des Moines headquarters, and now with Monkeytown in Vinton as a Storey Kenworthy company, we are now proud to be a local partner in 11 Iowa communities.”

Which brings us to the end of this story. The same people of Monkeytown will be providing their same high level of service, but they will have much more to offer than ever before.

Those of us engaged in marketing services, including myself, Bobbie and Maggie, will continue to provide those services to clients as a new company. We would especially like to thank Virginia Gay Hospital and Benton Development Group for the great opportunities we’ve been given to grow in our capabilities.