Attendees of the 2018 Driftless Region Beef Conference will learn about molds in crops and mycotoxins in feed from experts Alison Robertson of Iowa State University and Trevor Smith of the University of Guelph, Belgium. Cost for the Jan. 25-26 event is $85 when registered by midnight, Jan. 12.

Iowa Beef Center was established in 1996 with the goal of supporting the growth and vitality of the state’s beef cattle industry. It comprises faculty and staff from Iowa State Extension and Outreach, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and College of Veterinary Medicine, and works to develop and deliver the latest research-based information regarding the beef cattle industry. For more information about IBC, visit www.iowabeefcenter.org.