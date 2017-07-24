For many years, customers have been able to see what items are available at Cameron’s Clothing and Henkle Creek Mercantile via photos that Karilea Ries and her staff post on Facebook, and then contacting the store by phone or social media.

But now, customers can actually order items they want via a new online service.

“We have been selling on Facebook for quite sometime now by just posting pictures,” says Ries. “Customers would shop just from our posts and we have shipped all over the United States. Now we are offering an actual online store that you can shop at through Facebook. We are just getting started and will continue to add merchandise. It is just a taste of what we have to offer in-store.

To see the online shopping site, click HERE. Then look for the “Shop Now” button.

“As a small business we are trying to showcase our stores to the customer,” hoping the ones who are close enough will stop in at the store to shop and see just how cool we really are. Not only do we offer unique merchandise, but we are proud of the service that we can offer the customer, too,” says Ries.