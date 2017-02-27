By Kelly Stapella

Eastern Iowa and Quad City McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cooperatives. This was the first installment of a $160,000 funding commitment from the owner/operators to be used for updates to the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City.

“We are so appreciative of the generosity of our Eastern Iowa and Quad Cities area owner/operators,” said Barbara Werning, Executive Director RMHC-EIWI. “Our area is fortunate to have McDonald’s partners that are committed to maintaining top-notch services and facilities for the families we serve.”

Updates to the House include remodeling 14 of the 31 family guest rooms and bathrooms to make them more workable for guests of the House. Built in 1985, the house serves more than 1,000 families each year and has served families from all 99 Iowa counties, all 50 states and more than 60 countries, free of charge.

This donation was funded through sales during the recent McRib promotion. The second installment will be funded through sales of the ongoing Shamrock promotion.

McDonald’s Owner/Operator Kevin O’Brien said “Our communities are responsible for this large donation. The support from our loyal McDonald’s customers allows us to continue funding the changing needs of RMHC-EIWI families. We appreciate our customers and encourage them to return for the popular Shamrock offerings, which will

fund the next part of this commitment.”