Sweet-toothed area residents will be happy to learn that a former health food store is now a bakery.

Sweet Cakes by Kelly opened last Friday, in time for the Holiday Open House.

Kelly Fuchs used to run a similar business in Dysart, and is now baking cakes, cookies and other treats at 208 N K Avenue, next to Tootsie’s Ice Cream and More. The Healthy Hut was formerly in the building.

Along with the bakery, Fuchs is also sharing space with some craft and antique vendors. Hours are 7-5 Tuesday through Friday and 7-noon on Saturdays.

A grand opening is set for Saturday, Dec. 2.

