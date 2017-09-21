By Tressa Walton

If you are in the market for a new home or a new car chances are that you have criteria for your purchase. If you are looking for a new home, you might require that it have a dishwasher, very few steps and a big sunroom. If you are looking for a car maybe you are insisting it has heated seats and a backup camera. Insurance shouldn’t be any different. You should have criteria that you are looking for when you are shopping for insurance. For example, does your homeowners insurance cover pet injuries in a fire or if you have a new car with a loan are you offered loan/lease coverage? What about Roadside assistance?

Are you getting the most out of your insurance and your agent? Are you getting all the discounts that you are eligible for? Have you reported any life changes to your agent such as getting married, having a new driver on your policy or having a child out of the household? Doing a review of your insurance every year or at least every other year is a great idea.

Here are some other simple things you can do to protect yourself.

– Remember that the amount of your homeowners insurance needs to cover the cost to rebuild your home, not the market value of your home.

– Flood insurance- do you need it? The people of Houston, many who lived in a flood zone yet only 10% had the coverage, are realizing the importance of that insurance.

– If you rent a home or apartment, get renter’s insurance. It’s very affordable.

– Umbrella coverage- check into it if you don’t have it.

– If your Long-Term Care policy premiums have gone up a significant amount, don’t cancel the policy, instead look at reducing the benefit period and keep the coverage.

– Life Insurance- Do you have any and if you do, do you have enough?

– Health Insurance- COBRA coverage is a great option, especially in today’s market, check into it if you lose your current coverage from an employer.

– Do you have coverage for you golf cart if you take it on the street?

– Don’t ignore recommended coverages made by your agent or reduce coverage as it can lead to devastating effects for you and your family.

Make sure you are getting the most out of your company and your agent. Don’t just look at the price -look at what you are getting overall. If you haven’t reviewed your insurance lately, give me a call at 472-2379 and let’s go over it. Are you getting the most out of your insurance?