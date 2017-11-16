Chelsea Huisman, City Administrator for the City of Center Point, recently received the Credentialed Manager candidate designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Ms. Huisman is one of over 1,400 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

As the City Administrator for the City of Center Point for four years after serving in the City of Griswold for two years, Chelsea has completed both a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Public Administration and is actively involved in the Iowa City / County Manager’s Association.

Highlights of Chelsea’s almost seven years of local government executive experience and ICMA membership include: IaCMA’s 2014 emerging leader of the year recipient and her continued service to the profession on the IaCMA awards committee (since March 2017), and the Institute of Public Affairs advisory board (since January 2016).

Chelsea is passionate about is getting more young people involved in local government, and says there just aren’t enough professionals coming through the pipeline. “I feel that we are obligated to teach people, both new and seasoned about the credentialing program, as I believe the program can make us all better local government managers”, added Huisman.

ICMA’s mission is to create excellence in local governance by promoting professional management worldwide and increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s nearly 10,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.

To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.