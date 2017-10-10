At the October 2 regular meeting Center Point Friends of the Library started decorating the Socktober tree at the Library. Library visitors can donate new socks, any size/gender to put on the tree and in the basket below through October. The socks will be given to the CPU and North Linn school districts to distribute to students.

The group also made final plans for the Community Harvest Potluck they are partnering on with the Historical Society on Thursday Oct. 19 in the Library community room. Friends will help with set up and contribute the drinks. Supper is at 6. Table service is also provided. Community members are asked to bring food to share.

The free program will be at 7, a book signing and talk by Linda McCann on the Civilian Conservation Corps in Northeast Iowa.

In other business Friends talked about Christmas trees for the Library, membership recruitment, and having another garden walk fund raiser.