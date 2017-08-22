The top artists from across the country put their skills to the test at the Fine Arts competition judged prior to the start of the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

The three-judge panel evaluated more than 560 pieces of art. Of those, only 380 were accepted into the art show.

Adult – Oil Painting

1) Leslie Leavenworth, West Des Moines

2) Paul Marlow, Cedar Rapids

3) Richard Shook, Slater

Honorable Mention) Steve Janson, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Christine Logli, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Steve McCoy, Indianola

Honorable Mention) Julia Kulish, Center Point