Winners in more than 90 classes of competition were named on Saturday and Sunday in the 2017 Iowa State Fair Quarter Horse Show.

The Iowa State Fair Quarter Horse Show was a double-judged show. In such a show, the use of two judges, independent of one another, takes place. Thus, two sets of results are produced with two full sets of American Quarter Horse Association points being awarded.

Complete list of results below:

Aged Gelding

Judge A – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge A – 2) Linda McIntire, Fairfield

Judge B – 2) Linda McIntire, Fairfield

Judge A – 3) Bennett Family Livestock, Perry

Judge B – 3) Bennett Family Livestock, Perry

Judge A – 4) Olivia Fischer, Altoona

Judge B – 4) Olivia Fischer, Altoona

Judge A – 5) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Judge B – 5) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 6) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 6) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Judge A – 7) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge B – 7) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Aged Mare

Judge A – 1) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 1) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 2) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 2) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 3) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge B – 3) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 4) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 4) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge A – 5) Sophia Miller, Urbandale

Judge B – 5) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge A – 6) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge B – 6) Sophia Miller, Urbandale

Aged Stallion

Judge A – 1) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge B – 1) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Amateur Gelding — Aged

Judge A – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge A – 2) Linda McIntire, Fairfield

Judge B – 2) Linda McIntire, Fairfield

Judge A – 3) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 3) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 4) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge B – 4) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge A – 5) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge B – 5) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Amateur Gelding — Yearling

Judge A – 1) Makaila Moore, De Witt

Judge B – 1) Makaila Moore, De Witt

Amateur Grand & Reserve Grand Champion Gelding

Judge A – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge A – Res. Grand) Linda McIntire, Fairfield

Judge B – Res. Grand) Linda McIntire, Fairfield

Amateur Grand & Reserve Grand Champion Mare

Judge A – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge A – Res. Grand) 12 Mile Lake Farms, Creston

Judge B – Res. Grand) 12 Mile Lake Farms, Creston

Amateur Grand & Reserve Grand Champion Stallion

Judge A – Grand) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge B – Grand) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge A – Res. Grand) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge B – Res. Grand) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Amateur Hunt Seat Equitation

Judge A – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 2) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 2) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Amateur Hunter Under Saddle

Judge A – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 2) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 2) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge A – 3) Katie Rinkert, Prole

Judge B – 3) Katie Rinkert, Prole

Judge A – 4) Meredith Puls, Jewell

Judge B – 4) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 5) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 5) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 6) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge B – 6) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Judge A – 7) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Judge B – 7) Meredith Puls, Jewell

Judge A – 8) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 8) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Amateur Mare — 3 Year Old

Judge A – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge A – 2) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge B – 2) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Amateur Mare — Aged

Judge A – 1) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 1) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 2) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 2) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 3) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge B – 3) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 4) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 4) Conover Quarter Horses, Anthon

Judge A – 5) Conover Quarter Horses, Anthon

Judge B – 5) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge A – 6) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge B – 6) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge A – 7) Joni Spies, Hawkeye

Judge B – 7) Joni Spies, Hawkeye

Judge A – 8) Linda Collings, Orient

Judge B – 8) Linda Collings, Orient

Amateur Mare — Yearling

Judge A – 1) 12 Mile Lake Farms, Creston

Judge B – 1) 12 Mile Lake Farms, Creston

Amateur Performance Gelding (ROM Required)

Judge A – 1) Katie Rinkert, Prole

Judge B – 1) Katie Rinkert, Prole

Judge A – 2) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Judge B – 2) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Amateur Performance Mare (ROM Required)

Judge A – 1) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge B – 1) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge A – 2) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 2) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Amateur Ranch Riding

Judge A – 1) Abby Keegan, Mount Vernon

Judge B – 1) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 2) Joni Spies, Hawkeye

Judge B – 2) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge A – 3) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge B – 3) Abby Keegan, Mount Vernon

Judge A – 4) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 4) Joni Spies, Hawkeye

Amateur Reining

Judge A – 1) Abby Keegan, Mount Vernon

Judge B – 1) Abby Keegan, Mount Vernon

Judge A – 2) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge B – 2) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge A – 3) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 3) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Amateur Select Horsemanship

Judge A – 1) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge B – 1) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge A – 2) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge B – 2) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge B – 3) Linda Collings, Orient

Amateur Select Showmanship

Judge A – 1) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge B – 1) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge A – 2) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge B – 2) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge A – 3) Linda Collings, Orient

Judge B – 3) Linda Collings, Orient

Amateur Select Western Pleasure

Judge A – 1) LORI VAN AHN, Sac City

Judge B – 1) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge A – 2) Nancy J. Robertson, Harper

Judge B – 2) LORI VAN AHN, Sac City

Judge A – 3) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge B – 3) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge A – 4) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 4) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 5) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge B – 5) Nancy J. Robertson, Harper

Judge A – 6) Linda Collings, Orient

Judge B – 6) Linda Collings, Orient

Amateur Showmanship

Judge A – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 2) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge B – 2) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge A – 3) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge B – 3) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge A – 4) Meredith Puls, Jewell

Judge B – 4) Meredith Puls, Jewell

Judge A – 5) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge B – 5) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge A – 6) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge B – 6) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge A – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Amateur Stallion — 3 Year Old

Judge A – 1) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge B – 1) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Amateur Stallion — Aged

Judge A – 1) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge B – 1) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Amateur Trail

Judge A – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 2) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge B – 2) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge A – 3) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge B – 3) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge A – 4) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge B – 4) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge A – 5) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge B – 5) Robin Sassman, Boone

Amateur Walk-Trot

Judge A – 1) Kelly Cox, Elk Point, S.D.

Judge B – 1) Kelly Cox, Elk Point, S.D.

Judge A – 2) LORI VAN AHN, Sac City

Judge B – 2) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge A – 3) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 3) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge A – 4) Louise Convery, Greenfield

Judge B – 4) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 5) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 5) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 6) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge B – 6) Mackenzie Nelson, Manson

Judge A – 7) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Judge B – 7) Louise Convery, Greenfield

Judge A – 8) Mackenzie Nelson, Manson

Judge B – 8) LORI VAN AHN, Sac City

Judge A – 9) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge B – 9) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Amateur Western Horsemanship

Judge A – 1) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge B – 1) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge A – 2) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 2) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 3) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 3) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 4) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge B – 4) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Amateur Western Pleasure

Judge A – 1) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge B – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 2) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 2) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge A – 3) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 3) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 4) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge B – 4) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 5) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge B – 5) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 6) Brian McQuillen, Cascade

Judge B – 6) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge A – 7) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 7) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge A – 8) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 8) Brian McQuillen, Cascade

Amateur Western Riding

Judge A – 1) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Judge B – 1) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Gelding — 2 Year Old

Judge A – 1) James Thorp, Marion

Judge B – 1) James Thorp, Marion

Grand & Reserve Grand Champion Gelding

Judge A – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge A – Res. Grand) Linda McIntire, Fairfield

Judge B – Res. Grand) Linda McIntire, Fairfield

Grand & Reserve Grand Champion Mare

Judge A – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge A – Res. Grand) 12 Mile Lake Farms, Creston

Judge B – Res. Grand) 12 Mile Lake Farms, Creston

Grand & Reserve Grand Champion Stallion

Judge A – Grand) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge B – Grand) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge A – Res. Grand) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge B – Res. Grand) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Green Western Pleasure

Judge A – 1) Kayla Jack, Victor

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 2) Sophia Miller, Urbandale

Judge B – 2) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 3) Mackenzie Nelson, Manson

Judge B – 3) Mackenzie Nelson, Manson

Judge A – 4) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 4) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge A – 5) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 5) Conover Quarter Horses, Anthon

Judge A – 6) Conover Quarter Horses, Anthon

Judge B – 6) Sophia Miller, Urbandale

Judge A – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 8) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 8) Kayla Jack, Victor

Judge A – 9) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge B – 9) Linda Collings, Orient

Hunter Under Saddle

Judge A – 1) Bennett Family Livestock Bennett, Perry

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 2) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 2) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 3) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 3) Conover Quarter Horses, Anthon

Judge A – 4) Conover Quarter Horses, Anthon

Judge B – 4) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 5) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 5) Bennett Family Livestock Bennett, Perry

Judge A – 6) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 6) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Junior Western Pleasure — 5 Years & Under

Judge A – 1) Sophia Miller, Urbandale

Judge B – 1) Conover Quarter Horses, Anthon

Judge A – 2) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 2) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 3) Conover Quarter Horses, Anthon

Judge B – 3) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge A – 4) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 4) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 5) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 5) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge A – 6) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge B – 6) Sophia Miller, Urbandale

Judge A – 7) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge B – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Horsemanship

Judge A – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 2) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge B – 2) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge A – 3) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge B – 3) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge A – 4) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge B – 4) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge A – 5) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge B – 5) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge A – 6) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge B – 6) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge A – 7) Linda Collings, Orient

Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Showmanship

Judge A – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 1) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 2) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge B – 2) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge A – 3) Meredith Puls, Jewell

Judge B – 3) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge A – 4) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 4) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge A – 5) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge B – 5) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge A – 6) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge B – 6) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 7) Kristen Davison, Webster City

Judge B – 7) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge A – 8) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge B – 8) Kristen Davison, Webster City

Judge A – 9) Joni Spies, Hawkeye

Judge B – 9) Meredith Puls, Jewell

Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Trail

Judge A – 1) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge B – 1) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge A – 2) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge B – 2) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge A – 3) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge B – 3) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge A – 4) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge B – 4) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 5) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 5) Becky Grier, Kalona

Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Western Pleasure

Judge A – 1) LORI VAN AHN, Sac City

Judge B – 1) Mackenzie Nelson, Manson

Judge A – 2) Mackenzie Nelson, Manson

Judge B – 2) LORI VAN AHN, Sac City

Judge A – 3) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 3) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge A – 4) Meredith Puls, Jewell

Judge B – 4) Makaila Moore, De Witt

Judge A – 5) Kristen Davison, Webster City

Judge B – 5) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 6) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge B – 6) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge A – 7) Krystal Nelson, Clare

Judge B – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 8) Robin Sassman, Boone

Judge B – 8) Meredith Puls, Jewell

Judge A – 9) Makaila Moore, De Witt

Judge B – 9) Kristen Davison, Webster City

Level 1 (Novice) Youth Horsemanship

Judge A – 1) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 2) Patricia Fox, Center Point

Judge B – 2) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge A – 3) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 3) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 4) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 4) Patricia Fox, Center Point

Judge A – 5) Grace Blake, Traer

Judge B – 5) Kimberly Benesh, Alburnett

Judge A – 6) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge B – 6) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge A – 7) Kimberly Benesh, Alburnett

Judge B – 7) Michala & Kelly Stull, Greenfield

Judge A – 8) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 8) McKenzi Young, Earlham

Judge A – 9) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 9) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Level 1 (Novice) Youth Hunt Seat Equitation

Judge A – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 2) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 2) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 3) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge B – 3) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge A – 4) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge B – 4) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge A – 5) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Judge B – 5) Jonnae Patterson, Norwalk

Judge A – 6) Jonnae Patterson, Norwalk

Judge B – 6) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Judge A – 7) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 7) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Level 1 (Novice) Youth Hunter Under Saddle

Judge A – 1) Grace Blake, Traer

Judge B – 1) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge A – 2) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge B – 2) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge A – 3) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Judge B – 3) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge A – 4) Bennett Family Livestock Bennett, Perry

Judge B – 4) Bennett Family Livestock Bennett, Perry

Judge A – 5) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge B – 5) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 6) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 6) Roger & Kim Strong, Delta

Judge A – 7) Jonnae Patterson, Norwalk

Judge B – 7) Grace Blake, Traer

Judge A – 8) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge B – 8) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Judge A – 9) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge B – 9) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Level 1 (Novice) Youth Showmanship

Judge A – 1) Bennett Family Livestock Bennett, Perry

Judge B – 1) Bennett Family Livestock Bennett, Perry

Judge A – 2) Jonnae Patterson, Norwalk

Judge B – 2) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 3) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 3) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge A – 4) Michala & Kelly Stull, Greenfield

Judge B – 4) Kayla Jack, Victor

Judge A – 5) Patricia Fox, Center Point

Judge B – 5) Patricia Fox, Center Point

Judge A – 6) Kayla Jack, Victor

Judge B – 6) Kimberly Benesh, Alburnett

Judge A – 7) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge B – 7) Michala & Kelly Stull, Greenfield

Judge A – 8) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 8) Jonnae Patterson, Norwalk

Judge A – 9) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 9) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Level 1 (Novice) Youth Trail

Judge A – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 2) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 2) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Judge A – 3) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge B – 3) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge A – 4) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Judge B – 4) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 5) Crystal Decklever, Maxwell

Judge B – 5) Crystal Decklever, Maxwell

Judge A – 6) Michala & Kelly Stull, Greenfield

Judge B – 6) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge A – 7) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge B – 7) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge A – 8) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge B – 8) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge A – 9) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 9) Michala & Kelly Stull, Greenfield

Level 1 (Novice) Youth Western Pleasure

Judge A – 1) Sophia Miller, Urbandale

Judge B – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 2) Patricia Fox, Center Point

Judge B – 2) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge A – 3) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 3) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge A – 4) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 4) Patricia Fox, Center Point

Judge A – 5) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge B – 5) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge A – 6) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge B – 6) Jonnae Patterson, Norwalk

Judge A – 7) Kimberly Benesh, Alburnett

Judge B – 7) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge A – 8) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge B – 8) Sophia Miller, Urbandale

Judge A – 9) Kelsey Nelson, Manson

Judge B – 9) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Mare — 2 Year Old

Judge A – 1) Gene Murphy, Menlo

Judge B – 1) Gene Murphy, Menlo

Mare — 3 Year Old

Judge A – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge A – 2) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge B – 2) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Mare — Yearling

Judge A – 1) 12 Mile Lake Farms, Creston

Judge B – 1) 12 Mile Lake Farms, Creston

Novice Youth Walk-Trot

Judge A – 1) McKenzi Young, Earlham

Judge B – 1) McKenzi Young, Earlham

Judge A – 2) Kimberly Benesh, Alburnett

Judge B – 2) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 3) Kayla Jack, Victor

Judge B – 3) Kimberly Benesh, Alburnett

Judge A – 4) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 4) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 5) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 5) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 6) Kelsey Nelson, Manson

Judge B – 6) Kayla Jack, Victor

Judge A – 7) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge B – 7) Kelsey Nelson, Manson

Judge A – 8) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 8) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge A – 9) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 9) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Performance Gelding (ROM Required)

Judge A – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Performance Mare (ROM Required)

Judge A – 1) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge B – 1) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge A – 2) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 2) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge A – 3) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 3) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 4) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge B – 4) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Ranch Riding

Judge A – 1) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 1) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 2) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge B – 2) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge A – 3) Roger & Kim Strong, Delta

Judge B – 3) Roger & Kim Strong, Delta

Judge A – 4) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Judge B – 4) McKenzie Shaffer, Huxley

Reining — Open

Judge A – 1) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 1) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge A – 2) Patricia Fox, Center Point

Judge B – 2) Patricia Fox, Center Point

Judge A – 3) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge B – 3) Roxanne Burton, Chariton

Judge A – 4) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 4) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Senior Western Pleasure — 6 Years & Over

Judge A – 1) Conover Quarter Horses, Anthon

Judge B – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 2) LORI VAN AHN, Sac City

Judge B – 2) Conover Quarter Horses, Anthon

Judge A – 3) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 3) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 4) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 4) LORI VAN AHN, Sac City

Judge A – 5) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge B – 5) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 6) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 6) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge A – 7) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 7) SueAnn Reichert, Marengo

Judge A – 8) Linda Collings, Orient

Judge B – 8) Linda Collings, Orient

Stallion — 3 Year Old

Judge A – 1) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge B – 1) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Stallion — Yearling

Judge A – 1) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Judge B – 1) Chapman Quarter Horses, Cumming

Trail — Open

Judge A – 1) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge B – 1) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge A – 2) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge B – 2) Rhonda Zilka, Lapeer, Mich.

Judge A – 3) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge B – 3) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge A – 4) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge B – 4) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 5) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 5) Jean Davidson, Urbandale

Judge A – 6) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 6) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 7) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 7) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Western Riding — All Ages

Judge A – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Youth Gelding — 3 Year Old

Judge A – 1) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge B – 1) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Youth Gelding — Aged

Judge A – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge A – 2) Bennett Family Livestock Bennett, Perry

Judge B – 2) Olivia Fischer, Altoona

Judge A – 3) Roger & Kim Strong, Delta

Judge B – 3) Roger & Kim Strong, Delta

Judge A – 4) Olivia Fischer, Altoona

Judge B – 4) Bennett Family Livestock Bennett, Perry

Judge A – 5) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge B – 5) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Judge A – 6) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Youth Grand & Reserve Grand Champion Gelding

Judge A – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge A – Res. Grand) Bennett Family Livestock, Perry

Judge B – Res. Grand) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Youth Grand & Reserve Grand Champion Mare

Judge A – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – Grand) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge A – Res. Grand) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – Res. Grand) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Youth Horsemanship — 13 & Under

Judge A – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 2) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 2) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge A – 3) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge B – 3) Shannon Priest, Des Moines

Judge A – 4) Shannon Priest, Des Moines

Judge B – 4) McKenzi Young, Earlham

Judge A – 5) McKenzi Young, Earlham

Judge B – 5) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge A – 6) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Youth Horsemanship — 14-18

Judge A – 1) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 2) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge B – 2) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge A – 3) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge B – 3) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge A – 4) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 4) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Youth Hunt Seat Equitation

Judge A – 1) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 2) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge B – 2) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge A – 3) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 3) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge A – 4) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge B – 4) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge A – 5) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Judge B – 5) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Youth Hunter Under Saddle

Judge A – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 2) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Judge B – 2) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge A – 3) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge B – 3) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge A – 4) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 4) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge A – 5) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge B – 5) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 6) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge B – 6) Roger & Kim Strong, Delta

Judge A – 7) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge B – 7) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Judge A – 8) Jonnae Patterson, Norwalk

Judge B – 8) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge A – 9) Roger & Kim Strong, Delta

Judge B – 9) Jonnae Patterson, Norwalk

Youth Lead Line — Child Rider

Judge A – 1) Makenna Pidgeon, New London

Judge B – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 2) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 2) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge B – 3) Makenna Pidgeon, New London

Judge A – 4) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 4) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge A – 5) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge B – 6) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge A – 7) Katie Mitchell, Olliw

Judge A – 8) Becky Grier, Kalona

Judge B – 8) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Youth Mare — 3 Year Old

Judge A – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Judge B – 1) Robert Friest, Hubbard

Youth Mare — Aged

Judge A – 1) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 1) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 2) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge B – 2) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge A – 3) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge B – 3) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge A – 4) Sophia Miller, Urbandale

Judge B – 4) Sophia Miller, Urbandale

Judge A – 5) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge B – 5) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Youth Performance Gelding (ROM Required)

Judge A – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Youth Performance Mare (ROM Required)

Judge A – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Youth Ranch Riding

Judge A – 1) Roger & Kim Strong, Delta

Judge B – 1) Roger & Kim Strong, Delta

Judge A – 2) Patricia Fox, Center Point

Judge B – 2) Patricia Fox, Center Point

Youth Showmanship — 13 & Under

Judge A – 1) Bennett Family Livestock Bennett, Perry

Judge B – 1) Bennett Family Livestock Bennett, Perry

Judge A – 2) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 2) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 3) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 3) McKenzi Young, Earlham

Judge A – 4) McKenzi Young, Earlham

Judge B – 4) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge A – 5) Shannon Priest, Des Moines

Judge B – 5) Shannon Priest, Des Moines

Judge A – 6) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge B – 6) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge A – 7) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Judge B – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 8) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 8) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge A – 9) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge B – 9) Jeana Heitman, Marengo

Youth Showmanship — 14-18

Judge A – 1) Grace Blake, Traer

Judge B – 1) Grace Blake, Traer

Judge A – 2) Jonnae Patterson, Norwalk

Judge B – 2) Jonnae Patterson, Norwalk

Judge A – 3) Michala & Kelly Stull, Greenfield

Judge B – 3) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge A – 4) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 4) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 5) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge B – 5) Michala & Kelly Stull, Greenfield

Judge A – 6) Olivia Fischer, Altoona

Judge B – 6) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge A – 7) Sherri Sommers, Ackworth

Judge B – 7) Olivia Fischer, Altoona

Youth Trail

Judge A – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 2) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge B – 2) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 3) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 3) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge A – 4) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge B – 4) Michala & Kelly Stull, Greenfield

Judge A – 5) Michala & Kelly Stull, Greenfield

Judge B – 5) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Youth Walk-Trot — 10-18

Judge A – 1) McKenzi Young, Earlham

Judge A – 2) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 2) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 3) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 4) Kelsey Nelson, Manson

Judge B – 4) McKenzi Young, Earlham

Judge A – 5) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 5) Makenna Pidgeon, New London

Judge A – 6) Kayla Jack, Victor

Judge B – 6) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge A – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 7) Kayla Jack, Victor

Judge A – 8) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 8) Brittany Abernathy, Indianola

Judge B – 9) Jonnae Patterson, Norwalk

Youth Walk-Trot — 9 & Under

Judge A – 1) Abby Keegan, Mount Vernon

Judge B – 1) Abby Keegan, Mount Vernon

Judge A – 2) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 2) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge A – 3) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Judge B – 3) Sarlynn Heston, Indianola

Youth Western Pleasure — 13 & Under

Judge A – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge B – 1) Alexis Rutledge, Altoona

Judge A – 2) Kayla Jack, Victor

Judge B – 2) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge A – 3) McKenzi Young, Earlham

Judge B – 3) McKenzi Young, Earlham

Judge A – 4) Kamryn Nourse, Dexter

Judge B – 4) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge A – 5) Elivia Papcun, Norwalk

Judge B – 5) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge A – 6) Lanie Peterson, Saint Charles

Judge B – 6) Kayla Jack, Victor

Judge A – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Judge B – 7) Wilson Buckskin Horses, Muscatine

Youth Western Pleasure — 14-18

Judge A – 1) Carson Shinn, Knoxville

Judge B – 1) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge A – 2) Emma Schaefer, New Virginia

Judge B – 2) Carson Shinn, Knoxville

Judge A – 3) Michala & Kelly Stull, Greenfield

Judge B – 3) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge A – 4) Sophia Miller, Urbandale

Judge B – 4) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge A – 5) JoAnn Nielsen, Winterset

Judge B – 5) Michala & Kelly Stull, Greenfield

Judge A – 6) Kelsey Nelson, Manson

Judge B – 6) Kelsey Nelson, Manson

Judge A – 7) Abby Mccormick, Indianola

Judge B – 7) Sophia Miller, Urbandale