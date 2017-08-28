Vinton-Shellsburg football bans are accustomed to hearing “On Winsconsin,” the VS fight song, from a band wearing black, gold and white uniforms at home football games.

But this year, the football season began with Viking fans hearing their own school fight song from a source they had not heard it from before: The Center Point Urbana Marching Band.

Many VS fans had much praise for the CPU band and co-directors Dan and Dorothy Jacobi for the band’s display of sportsmanship and patriotism. After playing the fight songs for both teams, the band played “God Bless America” and then the “Star Spangled Banner.”

“Our pre-game show is modeled after what someone would experience at a college football game,” says Dan Jacobi. “This is our 5th year at CPU and 5th year of performing our visitors’ fight songs. We always have an appreciative reaction from our visiting team, coaches, and fans.”

This year will be a special one for the CPU band; its members will travel to New York City in April and perform on the USS Intrepid.

