Are you ready for a get-away? Not just any trip but a luxurious, leisurely ocean cruise to London….possibly with slapstick comedy, mistaken identities, gangsters, stow-aways and classic American music by the Icon Cole Porter? Well if so, you won’t want to miss Union High School’s production of “Anything Goes”.

Since its 1934 debut at the Alvin Theatre (now known as the Neil Simon Theatre) on Broadway, the musical has been revived several times in the United States and Britain and has been filmed twice. Four versions of the libretto of Anything Goes exist: the original 1934 libretto, the 1962 revival libretto, the 1987 revival libretto, and the 2011 Beaumont revival libretto. The story has been revised, though all involve similar romantic complications aboard the SS American and feature the same major characters. The score has been altered, with some songs cut and others reassigned to different scenes and characters, and augmented with various Porter songs from other shows.

Union High School will be bringing you the most updated 2011 Beaumont revival version, The show is filled with one incredible iconic song after another such as “Friendship”, “It’s De-Lovely”, “I Get A Kick Out of You”, “You’d Be So Easy To Love”, “Blow, Gabriel, Blow” and of course “Anything Goes”.

A cast, crew and pit of 45 will bring this delight to the stage on Friday, March 17th and Saturday March 18th at 8pm at Union High School in La Porte City. All seats are reserved and are $5.00 per seat. You can order tickets by contacting the Union High School office at 319-342-2697 during regular school hours.