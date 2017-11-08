Bring It On the Musical was written by Jeff White, Tom Kitt, Amanda Green, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the epic hit Broadway musical Hamilton.

Bring It On , inspired by the 2000 movie starring Kirsten Dunst, tells the story of Campbell, played by Gracie Horst, who gets redistricted from preppy Truman High School to rougher, edgier Jackson High School, where (gasp) THERE IS NO CHEER SQUAD! Campbell and the nerdy Bridget (Sarah Schminke), also redistricted, convince the dance crew, Danielle (Rachel Tandy), Lacey (Baylee Bruce), and Nautica (Hannah Kalous) to form a cheer squad. The crew girls, in turn, convince Cameron (Casey Funk), Twig (Cole Neilson), and Randall (Gabe Schmidt ) to join them as they head to regionals to compete against Truman’s finest, Skylar (Taylor Berry), Kylar (Olivia Coder), Steven (Andrew Wirth), and the evil Eva (Allissa Hendryx).

The Bring It On musical score is modern and completely addictive, with sass, rap, and plenty of heart. The Broadway production employed several professional cheerleaders to fill out their company. VSHS Drama took a page from that book and encouraged several Voyager members to the join the cast. The Voyager cast members have enjoyed trying out some newfound acting skills, and the VSHS players have definitely stepped their dancing game!

Show your school spirit this weekend, Friday, November 10 at 7 pm, Saturday, November 11 at 7 pm, or Sunday, November 12 at 2 pm. Bring It On tickets are $5 at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before the show. Rah! Rah!

Cast, choreographers, crew and directors include:

CAMPBELL – Gracie Horst

BRIDGET – Sarah Schminke

DANIELLE – Rachel Tandy

NAUTICA – Hannah Kalous

LACEY – Baylee Bruce

TWIG – Colston Neilson

CAMERON – Casey Funk

RANDALL – Gabe Schmidt

EVA – Allissa Hendryx

SKYLAR – Taylor Berry

KYLAR – Olivia Coder

STEVEN – Andrew Wirth

TRUMAN SQUAD: Maggie Davis, Chelsee Tharp, Brynn Johnson, Taylor Shipley

JACKSON CREW: Leah Bohnsack, Brandi Gerber, Amanda Cardenas, Katelyn Humiston, Makena Solberg

ANNOUNCER, TEACHER – Rylee Scheel

RICH GIRLS: Cassie Hazen, Riley Bateman

GOTH GIRLS: Cassie Hazen, Riley Bateman

GOTH GUY: Jeremiah Brown

STUDENTS: Charley Cooling, Merle Hedinger, Jordan Pattee, Eli Powers, Jessica Staton, Madison Voshell

DIRECTOR – Marcy Horst

MUSIC DIRECTOR – Gerald Horst

Main CHOREOGRAPHER – Gracie Horst

It’s All Happening CHOREO – Rachel Tandy & the Jackson Crew

Killer Instinct CHOREO – Taylor Berry

I Got You CHOREO – Rachel Tandy & Gracie Horst

LIGHTS – Jenna Lane, Christian Silver, Denise Perez

TECH – Jenna Lane

SOUND – Rhianna Turner