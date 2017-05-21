Castle Ridge is coming to Garrison!

Castle Ridge will perform at Farmers Mercantile Hall Saturday evening, June 10th from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. Bassist Roger Anderson, guitarist Mark Clark and fiddler Joy Ward make up the band. This talented acoustic trio plays bluegrass, old-time country and swing, with a little pop and jazz thrown in the mix.

Be ready for some powerful vocal harmonies and impressive instrumental work. They put on a good show last year and we’re ready for more! https://www.reverbnation.com/castleridge

Refreshments by the Garrison Library.

Admission $7 (children free)