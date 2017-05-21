Castle Ridge is coming to Garrison!
Castle Ridge will perform at Farmers Mercantile Hall Saturday evening, June 10th from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. Bassist Roger Anderson, guitarist Mark Clark and fiddler Joy Ward make up the band. This talented acoustic trio plays bluegrass, old-time country and swing, with a little pop and jazz thrown in the mix.
Be ready for some powerful vocal harmonies and impressive instrumental work. They put on a good show last year and we’re ready for more! https://www.reverbnation.com/castleridge
Refreshments by the Garrison Library.
Admission $7 (children free)
These folks are well woth your time. They are a huge talent known in music circles all over the Midwest, and are sure to entertain you. A group like this playing in your neck of the woods is something you don’t want to miss.