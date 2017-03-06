By Steve Arnold

ACT I of Benton County presents the madcap farce Caught in the Net by Ray Cooney at the Palace Theatre in Vinton March 9, 10, 11 at 7:00 PM and March 12 at 2:00 PM.

Caught in the Net is the story of London cab driver John Leonard Smith, who secretly has two wives – on in Wimbledon and one in Streatham. He has a teenage son Gavin by wife Barbara and a teen daughter Vicki by wife Mary. Not knowing they’re brother and sister, Gavin and Vicki meet online. There’s a spark of interest between the two kids, and they decide to meet in person. That’s when the trouble starts. is the story of London cab driver John Leonard Smith, who secretly has two wives – on in Wimbledon and one in Streatham. He has a teenage son Gavin by wife Barbara and a teen daughter Vicki by wife Mary. Not knowing they’re brother and sister, Gavin and Vicki meet online. There’s a spark of interest between the two kids, and they decide to meet in person. That’s when the trouble starts.

John and his upstairs neighbor Stanley tell one lie after another to attempt to keep Gavin and Vicki from meeting, and as the web of lies gets bigger and bigger, John secret life crumbles away until all is revealed!

The production features Mitch Mensen of Urbana as John; April Seitz of Vinton plays wife Barbara, Bonnie Beyer of Vinton plays wife Mary, and Rich Hainstock of Vinton is seen as the frenetic Stanley Gardner. The teens are played by Casey Funk of Vinton as Gavin and Katherine Seitz of Vinton as Vicki. Dave Neas of Vinton plays Stanley’s father.

The production is directed by Steve Arnold, assisted by Dave Neas.

Tickets can be ordered online at www.act1.org.